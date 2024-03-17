Multan Sultans Vs Islamabad United, PSL 2024 Final: Three Key Player Battles To Look Out For

The stage is set for a classic final of the Pakistan Super League 2024 between Multan Sultans and the unstoppable at the moment Islamabad United. The final is scheduled for Sunday, 18 March at the National Stadium in Karachi. (Streaming | More Cricket News)
The Shadab Khan-led Islamabad United defeated Peshawar Zalmi in the Eliminator 2 after a brilliant fightback from Imad Wasim and Haider Ali. The Babar Azam-led Peshawar Zalmi set a 186-run target after Saim Ayub played a crucial 73-run knock at the top order. Mohammad Harris also made 40 off 25 balls. Naseem Shah took three wickets for the United.
Advertisement
In response, Islamabad United were once struggling at 50/4 in seven overs. Veteran all-rounder Imad Wasim played an unbeaten knock of 59 runs off 40 balls and stitched 98 runs for the sixth wicket with Haider Ali (52 off 29 balls). Saim Ayub came out of the syllabus for the United as he took two early wickets to put them on the back foot.
Both Multan Sultans and Islamabad United have met two times before in this edition of the PSL and both have won one game each. The United chased down the big target of 229 runs on the last occasion both teams faced each other. The same kind of game is expected of them when they meet for the showdown on Sunday.
Advertisement
Multan Sultans vs Islamabad United Squads:
Multan Sultans: Mohammad Rizwan (c), Yasir Khan, Johnson Charles, Usman Khan (wk), Iftikhar Ahmed, Tayyab Tahir, Chris Jordan, David Willey, Usama Mir, Abbas Afridi, Mohammad Ali, Dawid Malan, Khushdil Shah, Aftab Ibrahim, Faisal Akram, Shahnawaz Dahani, Mohammad Shahzad, Ali Majid, Richard Ngarava
Islamabad United: Colin Munro, Alex Hales, Agha Salman, Shadab Khan (c), Azam Khan (wk), Haider Ali, Imad Wasim, Faheem Ashraf, Hunain Shah, Naseem Shah, Tymal Mills, Matthew Forde, Jordan Cox, Rumman Raees, Martin Guptill, Obed McCoy, Qasim Akram, Shamyl Hussain, Ubaid Shah, Shahab Khan
As the two teams face off each other in the Pakistan Super League, three key player battles are worth looking out for:
1. Martin Guptill vs David Willey
Martin Guptill has played some memorable knocks while opening the batting for Islamabad United along with Alex Hales. Both batters like to take on bowlers from the word go. Guptill has a terrific t20 record and brilliant shots in his arsenal that may come in handy against David Willey on Sunday. However, Willey has various deliveries and unmatchable control of the ball. He might also create some problems for the Kiwi batter.
Advertisement
2. Mohammad Rizwan vs Naseem Shah
Mohammad Rizwan has made 381 runs in this edition of PSL so far which is the second most after Babar Azam (569). He likes to take some time and then play his shots. Naseem Shah, on the other hand, has a lethal yorker and a fast bouncer that may work against him. Both start the innings and a new ball at the start might be helpful for the bowler.
3. Imad Wasim vs Iftikhar Ahmed
Imad Wasim has already played some crucial cameos and in the last game what he did was truly remarkable. His attacking batting has attracted many eyes and Iftikhar Ahmed from the Multan Sultans may have some questions for him when the two face each other. The beauty of this play battle is that they can switch their roles and the reverse will also be an interesting key battle.