After a long journey of showcasing supremacy, dominance, and prowess in cricket, the Multan Sultans are finally gearing up for the final match of Pakistan Super League 2024 taking on Islamabad United, a team known for their resilience and retribution. The ultimate clash of the season will take place on March 18, Monday at Karachi National Stadium. (More Cricket News)
Multan Sultans won their maiden PSL title in 2021, and have since lost the final match to the defending champions Lahore Qalandars. In the 2024 season, playing 10 matches, winning 7 of them, with experiencing defeats only at the hands of Peshawar Zalmi twice and Islamabad United once, the team validated their claim of Sultan Supremacy to be the biggest truth.
On the back of Mohammad Rizwan's stellar batting (69 off 47 balls) and the brilliant bowling of David Willey and Usama Mir - both taking 3 wickets each, the team qualified for the final match defeating Quetta Gladiators in the first playoff by 79 runs.
Islamabad United, on the other hand, is coming with a stunning winning streak of matches ending the run of Quetta Gladiators and Peshawar Zalmi in the knockout stage. The team led by Shadab Khan, had a disappointing start to the PSL 2024 season. Winning the opening match and then losing 3 games straight was enough of a setback. But, the team turned the fortunes around initiating a remarkable comeback, winning six of the last seven matches played and storming to the final game for the second time in the league's history.
The Red Fires won their maiden and only title in 2018. The team succeeded in winning millions of hearts with the story of Naseem Shah and Imad Wasim's excellent bowling, which turned the tides in their favour several times and Shadab Khan's beautiful leadership.
Multan Sultans and Islamabad United have locked horns twice this season with both the teams winning one match and losing one. In the first clash, the Sultans emerged victorious by 5 wickets successfully chasing the target of 145 runs. And in the second clash, the men in red claimed victory by 3 wickets, chasing the target of 129 runs. The match highlighted the magnificent ton of Usman Khan in 50 balls, and Abbas Afridi's impressive 3 wickets from Rizwan's side but Shadab's side had his 54 off 34 balls and Colin Murno's 84 off 40 balls, enough to win the match.
The outcome of Monday's match will decide which team - the supreme Sultans or Red Fire, will take the trophy home for the second time.
When is Multan Sultans Vs Islamabad United, PSL 2024 Final match?
The final match of the Pakistan Super League 2024 with a clash between Multan Sultans and Islamabad United will be played on March 18, Monday at 9:30 PM |10 PM IST at the Karachi National Stadium, Karachi.
Where to watch Multan Sultans Vs Islamabad United, PSL 2024 Final match?
The final match of the Pakistan Super League set between Multan Sultans and Islamabad United will be available to stream on Jio Cinema and the FanCode app and website in India.
In Pakistan, A Sports HD and Ten Sports HD are broadcasting the PSL 2024 matches.
Unfortunately, there will be no telecasting of the PSL 2024 matches in India.
Multan Sultans:
Mohammad Rizwan, Iftikhar Ahmed (both Platinum), Khushdil Shah, Usama Mir (both Diamond), Abbas Afridi (Gold), Ihsanullah (Brand Ambassador, Silver), Faisal Akram (Emerging), Dawid Malan, Reeze Hendricks, Reece Topley, Tayyab Tahir, Shahnawaz Dahani, Mohammad Ali, Usman Khan, Yasir Khan, Chris Jordan, Aftab Ibrahim, David Willey
Islamabad United:
Colin Munro, Alex Hales, Agha Salman, Imad Wasim, Shadab Khan(c), Azam Khan(w), Jordan Cox, Faheem Ashraf, Naseem Shah, Hunain Shah, Rumman Raees, Tymal Mills, Obed McCoy, Haider Ali, Qasim Akram, Shamyl Hussain, Ubaid Shah, Shahab Khan, Martin Guptill