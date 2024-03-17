Multan Sultans and Islamabad United have locked horns twice this season with both the teams winning one match and losing one. In the first clash, the Sultans emerged victorious by 5 wickets successfully chasing the target of 145 runs. And in the second clash, the men in red claimed victory by 3 wickets, chasing the target of 129 runs. The match highlighted the magnificent ton of Usman Khan in 50 balls, and Abbas Afridi's impressive 3 wickets from Rizwan's side but Shadab's side had his 54 off 34 balls and Colin Murno's 84 off 40 balls, enough to win the match.