IU Vs QG, Eliminator 1, Pakistan Super League 2024: Islamabad United Bat First Against Quetta Gladiators; Check Playing XIs

Islamabad United and Quetta Gladiators fight to proceed with their campaign further in the Pakistan Super League 2024 on Friday. The Eliminator 1 saw both teams going hard against each other at the National Stadium in Karachi.
At the toss, Islamabad United's skipper Shadab Khan decided to bat first against Quetta Gladiators in a do-or-die match.
Quetta Gladiators and Islamabad United have similar points with the same number of victories (5) and losses(4) in 10 matches. One of them will finish their campaign today and the other will face Peshawar Zalmi in Eliminator 2 on Saturday at the same venue.
Multan Sultans are already in the final waiting for the second team. The winner of the Eliminator 1 will fight with Babar Azam-led Peshawar Zalmi and that match's winner will play the Sultans in the coveted final of the PSL 2024 on Monday in Karachi.
Rille Rossuuw, the Gladiators captain is in sublime form and will try to continue that on Friday. Saud Shakeel and Jason Roy have also played some memorable innings in this edition of PSL.
Islamabad United's skipper Shadab Khan has Martin Guptill, Alex Hales, Azam Khan and Haider Ali at the top order, who can demolish any bowling line-up single-handedly. Naseem Shah, Obed McCoy, Imad Wasim and Faheem Ashraf along with the captain showcase a strong bowling department.
Teams:
Islamabad United (Playing XI): Alex Hales, Martin Guptill, Agha Salman, Shadab Khan(c), Azam Khan(w), Haider Ali, Imad Wasim, Faheem Ashraf, Naseem Shah, Hunain Shah, Obed McCoy
Quetta Gladiators (Playing XI): Jason Roy, Saud Shakeel, Rilee Rossouw(c), Omair Yousuf, Laurie Evans(w), Khawaja Nafay, Akeal Hosein, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Mohammad Amir, Abrar Ahmed, Usman Tariq
Full Squads:
Quetta Gladiators: Jason Roy, Saud Shakeel, Rilee Rossouw(c), Omair Yousuf, Laurie Evans(w), Khawaja Nafay, Akeal Hosein, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Mohammad Amir, Abrar Ahmed, Usman Tariq, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Sohail Khan, Usman Qadir, Bismillah Khan, Sherfane Rutherford, Mohammad Hasnain, Will Smeed, Sajjad Ali, Adil Naz
Islamabad United: Colin Munro, Alex Hales, Agha Salman, Shadab Khan(c), Azam Khan(w), Haider Ali, Faheem Ashraf, Imad Wasim, Naseem Shah, Hunain Shah, Tymal Mills, Martin Guptill, Rumman Raees, Obed McCoy, Jordan Cox, Qasim Akram, Matthew Forde, Shamyl Hussain, Ubaid Shah, Shahab Khan