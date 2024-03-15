IU Vs QG, Eliminator 1, Pakistan Super League 2024: Islamabad United Bat First Against Quetta Gladiators; Check Playing XIs

Islamabad United captain Shadab Khan (L) with the coin at the toss time along with Quetta Gladiators captain Rilee Rossow for the Eliminator 1 match in PSL 2024. Photo: X/ @thePSLt20

Islamabad United captain Shadab Khan (L) with the coin at the toss time along with Quetta Gladiators captain Rilee Rossow for the Eliminator 1 match in PSL 2024. Photo: X/ @thePSLt20