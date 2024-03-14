Islamabad United vs Quetta Gladiators, Eliminator 1, Pakistan Super League 2024 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch PSL Match On TV And Online

Islamabad United are set to lock horns against Quetta Gladiators in the Eliminator 1 of the Pakistan Super League 2024 on Friday, March 15. The winner of this contest will lock horns against the loser between Multan Sultans and Peshawar Zalmi. (More Cricket News)
Islamabad United are led by Shadab Khan as they finished third in the PSL 2024 points table with five wins and four defeats from ten matches played. One was a No Result. Khan has been one of the mainstay and crucial for his side's fortunes as they finished third in the table.
As for Quetta Gladiators, their new skipper Rilee Rossouw, has guided his side to fourth place. The Gladiators finished on the same amount wins and defeats as their opponents albeit the former's NRR was negative (-2.386). Rossouw will hope his captaincy and apt leadership guides his side to the final of the PSL 2024.
Squads:
Quetta Gladiators: Rilee Rossouw (c), Mohammad Wasim, Jason Roy, Wanindu Hasaranga, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Abrar Ahmed, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Amir, Will Smeed, Saud Shakeel, Sajjad Ali, Usman Qadir, Adil Naz, Khawaja Nafay, Akeal Hosein, Sohail Khan, Omair Yousuf, Sherfane Rutherford, Sufiyan Muqeem.
Islamabad United: Shadab Khan (c), Naseem Shah, Imad Wasim, Azam Khan, Faheem Ashraf, Alex Hales, Colin Munro, Rumman Raees, Tymal Mills, Matthew Forde, Salman Agha, Qasim Akram, Shahab Khan, Hunain Shah, Ubaid Shah, Shamyl Hussain, Jordan Cox, Haider Ali, Obed McCoy.
Live streaming details of Islamabad United vs Quetta Gladiators, Eliminator 1 in PSL 2024:
When will the Islamabad United vs Quetta Gladiators, Eliminator 1 match start?
The Islamabad United vs Quetta Gladiators, Eliminator 1 match will start at 9:30 pm IST on Friday, March 15 2024.
Where will the Islamabad United vs Quetta Gladiators, Eliminator 1 match be played?
The Islamabad United vs Quetta Gladiators, Eliminator 1 match will be played at the National Stadium in Karachi.
Which TV channels will broadcast PSL 2024 matches in India?
There will be no telecast of the PSL 2024 matches in India.
Where can we livestream the PSL 2024 matches in India?
FanCode is the official broadcast partner for PSL 2024 in India. We can watch PSL 2024 matches on the FanCode app and website in India.