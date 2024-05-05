Cricket

Pakistan Cricket Board Announces Reward Of USD 100,000 To Each Player If Team Wins T20 World Cup

The announcement was made by the PCB chief Mohsin Naqvi after spending nearly two hours with the players in Lahore on Monday

PCB Shirts Twitter
Mohammad Rizwan was given a shirt by PCB chief Mohsin Naqvi for completing 3000 runs in T20. Photo: X/ @TheRealPCB
Each member of Pakistan’s T20 World Cup squad will get USD 100,000 if the team wins the ICC event in June in Americas, the country's cricket board announced on Sunday. (More Cricket News)

The announcement was made by the PCB chief Mohsin Naqvi after spending nearly two hours with the players in Lahore before their departure for the away T20 series against Ireland and England on Monday night.

Naqvi also said that the prize money held no importance compared to lifting the trophy, expressing the hope that the team would raise the Pakistan flag.

"Chairman PCB Mohsin Naqvi announced to give 100,000 dollars prize to every player for winning the T20 World Cup," the PCB posted on social media.

Pakistan's Mohammad Amir, second right, celebrates with teammates after taking the wicket of New Zealand's Tim Robinson during the second T20I in Rawalpindi on April 20, 2024. - AP
PAK Vs NZ: Mohammad Amir Credits Babar Azam, Other Seniors For Making Comeback Comfortable

He also told the players "not to care about anyone" but to just play for Pakistan and demonstrate teamwork, and, "God willing", victory will be gained by the team.

Naqvi further said that all the players were united while also expressing the hope that fast bowler Shaheen Shah Afridi would deliver a great performance in the tournament.

“The country has a lot of expectations from you. You have to fulfil them,” he told the players.

During his visit, the PCB chairman also handed out special shirts to players for achieving milestones. Wicketkeeper-batter Mohammad Rizwan was awarded a shirt for completing 3,000 T20 runs while pacer Naseem Shah was awarded a shirt for taking 100 T20 wickets.

