PCB Chief Furious Over Mishandling Of Pacer Ehsanullah's Injury

The PCB chief gets furious over handling young fast bowler Ehsanullah’s injury, chances are that some of the officials responsible for supervising Ehsan's treatment will find themselves out of jobs very soon, a source reveals

Young pacer Ehsanullah (R) with Shaheen Shah Afridi in Pakistan cricket team's camp. Photo: X/ @TheRealPCB
The chairman of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), Mohsin Naqvi, is furious over the way board officials have handled the injury of young fast bowler, Ehsanullah. (More Cricket News)

Ehsan, 21, made a big impact in last year's Pakistan Super League (PSL) with his pace and subsequently went on to play in three T20 matches against Afghanistan in Sharjah and two ODIs at home against New Zealand.

But after the New Zealand series, he suffered an elbow injury and was sidelined for remaining events including the Asia Cup and World Cup.

Unfortunately for the youngster, an incorrect diagnosis of his injury and a botched-up surgery in Lahore has meant he is yet to recover completely.

According to a PCB source, the initial diagnosis was done by a senior doctor on the board's medical panel, due to which time was wasted on trying to rehabilitate him without surgery.

After he had undergone surgery, which was botched up at a private hospital in Lahore, doctors at his PSL franchise, Multan Sultan, concluded he needed to consult a specialist in the UK for his treatment.

"Mohsin Naqvi is very upset after this incident came out in the open and he came to know about it. Chances are that some of the officials responsible for supervising Ihsan's treatment will find themselves out of jobs very soon," the source said.

Ehsan had impressed everyone with his pace against Afghanistan in Sharjah, finishing with six wickets in three matches while going for very few runs.

