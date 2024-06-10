Outlook Sports Desk
The highly-anticipated match started late due to rain. The match started around one-hour late from the actual time.
The Nassau County International Cricket Stadium was houseful and people were outside the stadium and cheering for their respective team.
Pakistan captain Babar Azam won the toss and opted to bat first on a tricky pitch in New York.
Both Indian openers, Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli were back in the pavilion within the third over of the Indian inning.
Axar Patel was sent at number 4 for batting after the wicket of both openers. He made a decisive 20 runs off 18 balls.
Coming at no. 3, Rishabh Pant made 42 runs off 31 balls and provided India a good start.
The Indian batting middle order collapsed and even after making 81 runs in the first 10 overs, India were restricted to 119 all out in 19 overs.
Jasprit Bumrah dismissed Babar Azam in his second over to provide India the first wicket of Pakistan.
Hardik Pandya played a pivotal role and got two important wickets at crucial points in the game.
Imad Wasim who was sent up in the batting order made 15 runs off 23 balls and kept Pakistan's winning hopes alive.
Jasprit Bumrah bowled the set batter Mohammad Rizwan in his second spell and bowled economically.
With the help of economical death bowling from Indian seamers, India managed to beat Pakistan by six runs in New York.