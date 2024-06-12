ICC T20 World Cup 2024: A Journey Of Emotions - From Smiles To Tears!

Outlook Sports Desk
India's Jasprit Bumrah celebrates the dismissal of Pakistan's Mohammad Rizwan during the ICC Men's T20 World Cup cricket match against Pakistan at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in Westbury, New York, on June 9, Sunday 2024.
Netherlands' captain Scott Edwards was clean bowled out by Nepal's Abinash Bohara for 5 runs during the ICC Men's T20 World Cup cricket match at Grand Prairie Stadium in Grand Prairie, Texas on June 4, Thursday 2024.
Taskin Ahmed of Bangladesh celebrates the dismissal of South Africa's captain Aiden Markram during the ICC Men's T20 World Cup cricket match against South Africa at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in Westbury, New York, Monday, June 10, 2024.
Pakistan's Naseem Shah was visibly emotional, shedding tears as he left the field after their defeat in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup cricket match against India played at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in Westbury, New York, Sunday, June 9, 2024.
South Africa's Keshav Maharaj celebrates the dismissal of Bangladesh's Mahmudullah Riyad during the ICC Men's T20 World Cup cricket match between Bangladesh and South Africa at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in Westbury, New York, Monday, June 10, 2024.
India's Ravindra Jadeja fails to catch out Ireland's Gareth Delany during an ICC Men's T20 World Cup cricket match at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in Westbury, New York, Wednesday, June 5, 2024.
Pakistan's Mohammad Amir making his comeback after four years in the team, celebrates the dismissal of India's Ravindra Jadeja during the ICC Men's T20 World Cup cricket match between India and Pakistan at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in Westbury, New York, Sunday, June 9, 2024.
India's Virat Kohli reacts after losing his wicket during the ICC Men's T20 World Cup cricket match between India and Pakistan at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in Westbury, New York, Sunday, June 9, 2024.
Australia's Adam Zampa celebrates with captain Mitchell Marsh taking the wicket of England's captain Jos Buttler during an ICC Men's T20 World Cup cricket match at Kensington Oval in Bridgetown, Barbados, Saturday, June 8, 2024.
Pakistan's captain Babar Azam, right, shares a light moment with former West Indies' cricketer Chris Gayle before the start of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup cricket match between India and Pakistan at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in Westbury, New York, Sunday, June 9, 2024.
United States' Aaron Jones reacts after hitting the winning runs during the men's T20 World Cup cricket match between the United States and Canada at Grand Prairie Stadium, in Grand Prairie, Texas, Saturday, June 1, 2024.