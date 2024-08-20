Cricket

Pakistan Vs Bangladesh, 1st Test Prediction: Who Will Win, Pitch, Weather Report, H2H Record

Pakistan are set to host Bangladesh for a two-match Test series starting on Wednesday, 21 August at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium. Here are the fantasy XIs, match prediction, head-to-head records, pitch report and weather reports of the PAK Vs BAN, 1st Test

shan masood and najmul hossain shanto with trophy X
Pakistan Test captain Shan Masood (L) and Bangladesh skipper Najmul Hossain Shanto with the trophy. Photo: X | Pakistan Cricket
Pakistan will kickstart their home campaign with the first Test against Bangladesh starting from Wednesday, 21 August at Rawalpindi. The hosts have a big opportunity to win the Test series and improve their net run-rate in the World Test Championship 2023-25 cycle. (Streaming | More Cricket News)

Pakistan have not played any Test match after a 3-0 loss against Australia at the start of this year. Saim Ayub, Mir Hamza and Khurram Shahzad, who was picked for the Australia series, have found a place in the squad for the home series as well.

Naseem Shah is making his comeback after the injury and is ready to start the attack with Shaheen Shah Afridi with the new ball. Shan Masood will be leading the side and Saud Shakeel is his deputy.

Shakib Al Hasan, who was a part of the ousted Bangladesh government, has made himself available for both Test matches. Many Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) officials have left the country amid the political turmoil. Bangladesh's first Test win over Pakistan may bring a big smile to the fans back home.

BY Outlook Sports Desk

Pakistan Vs Bangladesh, Head-To-Head Record In Test

Both teams have played against each other in 13 Test matches. Pakistan have won 12 Tests and one match ended in a draw. Bangladesh are yet to win their first Test match against Pakistan.

Total Matches Played - 13

Pakistan Won - 12

Bangladesh Won - 0

Drawn - 1

Pakistan Vs Bangladesh, 1st Test Full Squads

Pakistan: Abdullah Shafique, Saim Ayub, Shan Masood(c), Babar Azam, Saud Shakeel, Mohammad Rizwan(w), Agha Salman, Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah, Khurram Shahzad, Mohammad Ali, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Mir Hamza, Kamran Ghulam, Abrar Ahmed, Mohammad Huraira

Bangladesh: Zakir Hasan, Shadman Islam, Najmul Hossain Shanto(c), Mominul Haque, Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim(w), Litton Das, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Shoriful Islam, Nahid Rana, Hasan Mahmud, Khaled Ahmed, Nayeem Hasan, Taskin Ahmed, Taijul Islam

Pakistan Vs Bangladesh 1st Test Predicted Playing XIs

Bangladesh: Zakir Hasan, Najmul Hossain Shanto(c), Mominul Haque, Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim(w), Litton Das, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Shoriful Islam, Hasan Mahmud, Nayeem Hasan, Taskin Ahmed

Pakistan: Abdullah Shafique, Shan Masood(c), Babar Azam, Saud Shakeel, Mohammad Rizwan(w), Agha Salman, Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah, Mir Hamza, Mohammad Huraira, Khurram Shahzad

Pakistan Vs Bangladesh, 1st Test Weather Report

The opening Test match may be affected by rain in the morning session of all five days according to the weather forecast of Rawalpindi. Players may have to adjust to that but excessive rain is not predicted near the areas around the stadium.

Pakistan Vs Bangladesh, 1st Test Pitch Report

The pitch at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium is flat and will favour the batters and fast bowlers. Pakistan have lined up all pace bowlers in their bowling department. Only one spinner from each side might feature in the final playing XIs.

Pakistan Vs Bangladesh, 1st Test Match Prediction

Pakistan have a stronger side and is expected to retain their unbeaten record against Bangladesh in Test cricket. Pakistan have a strong 70% chance of winning the first Test match compared to Bangladesh's 10%. There is a 20% probability that the match end in a draw due to rain and other issues.

