Pakistan Vs South Africa Live Streaming, 3rd T20I: Toss Update And Playing XIs

Pakistan and South Africa meet in the series decider on Saturday at Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium, with everything on the line in the final T20 International. The three-match contest stands evenly poised at 1-1, setting up a high-stakes finale between two sides eager to close out on a winning note.
Pakistan stormed back into the series on Friday with a commanding nine-wicket victory. Saim Ayub was the star of the show, smashing an unbeaten 71 off just 38 balls as the hosts raced past the 111-run target in 13.1 overs.
It was a performance full of intent, restoring Pakistan’s confidence after their loss in the opener.
The turnaround was built on a fiery bowling display. The pacers combined to take nine wickets, dismantling South Africa for a mere 110. Salman Mirza and Naseem Shah tore through the top order early, and Faheem Ashraf’s four-wicket haul made sure the visitors never recovered.
Having crushed Pakistan by 55 runs in Rawalpindi, the Proteas now find themselves fighting to avoid a series defeat.
Pakistan Vs South Africa, 3rd T20I: Ball-By-Ball Commentary
Pakistan Vs South Africa, 3rd T20I: Toss Update And Playing XIs
Pakistan have won the toss and have opted to bowl first against South Africa.
Pakistan (Playing XI): Saim Ayub, Sahibzada Farhan, Babar Azam, Salman Agha(c), Usman Khan(w), Hasan Nawaz, Mohammad Nawaz, Faheem Ashraf, Shaheen Afridi, Salman Mirza, Usman Tariq
South Africa (Playing XI): Reeza Hendricks, Quinton de Kock(w), Lhuan-dre Pretorius, Dewald Brevis, Matthew Breetzke, Donovan Ferreira(c), George Linde, Corbin Bosch, Andile Simelane, Lizaad Williams, Ottneil Baartman
Pakistan Vs South Africa, 3rd T20I: Live Streaming
The T20I between Pakistan and South Africa will not be broadcast live on any television channel in India. However, fans can catch the live streaming of the match on the Sports TV YouTube channel.