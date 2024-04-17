Pakistan Vs New Zealand T20I Series: Live Streaming, Venue, Schedule, Players - All You Need To Know

New Zealand's cricket squad is gearing up for their much-anticipated five-match T20 International series tour of Pakistan, scheduled to commence on Thursday, April 18. This marks their third visit to the country within the past year, underlining the deepening cricketing ties between the two nations. (More Cricket News)
The Pakistan Cricket Board announced on March 13 that the New Zealand men’s cricket team will tour Pakistan on April 14 to play five T20Is as part of its preparations for the T20 World Cup. Since the announcement, cricket fans have been eagerly waiting for it.
The BlackCaps arrived in the capital city on 14 April to play three T20Is at the Pindi Cricket Stadium in Rawalpindi on 18, 20 and 21 April. Following that, both sides will move to Lahore, where they will play the remaining two T20Is of the series on 25 and 27 April, respectively.
This will be New Zealand's third visit to the country in the last 17 months, the first of which occurred in December 2022/January 2023 for two Tests and three ODIs and then again in April 2023 for a white-ball tour.
The 2022-23 Test series finished as a 0-0 draw, while New Zealand won the ODI series 2-1.
While in April later that year, the five-match T20I series ended in a 2-2 draw and Pakistan dominated the visitors in ODIs, claiming the series 4-1.
Earlier this year, Pakistan visited New Zealand and suffered a 4-1 defeat in T20Is.
Imad Wasim and Mohammed Amir, who had earlier announced their retirements, are back on the national team for the Pakistan vs. New Zealand T20I series. Haris Rauf has missed a berth due to his injury which he incurred during the PSL 2024.
Michael Bracewell will lead the New Zealand team. New Zealand will be competing with a second-string squad. Several frontline players will likely be missing, including Daryl Mitchell, Mitchell Santner and Lockie Ferguson, who are plying their trade in the Indian Premier League.
Pakistan Vs New Zealand T20I Series Schedule and Venue
1st T20I: Thursday, 18 April 2024, starts at 8:00 PM IST at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi
2nd T20I: Saturday, 20 April 2024, starts at 8:00 PM IST at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi
3rd T20I: Sunday, 21 April 2024, starts at 8:00 PM IST at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi
4th T20I: Thursday, 25 April 2024, starts at 8:00 PM IST at Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore
5th T20I: Saturday 27 April 2024, starts at 8:00 PM IST at Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore
Where to watch Pakistan vs New Zealand T20I series live telecast in India?
Unfortunately, there will not be any live telecast on any channel of the Pakistan vs. New Zealand T20I series in India.
Where to watch Pakistan vs New Zealand T20I series live streaming in India?
Pakistan vs New Zealand T20I series will be streamed live in India on FanCode app.
Squads
Pakistan Team: Babar Azam (c), Abrar Ahmed, Azam Khan, Fakhar Zaman, Iftikhar Ahmed, Imad Wasim, Abbas Afridi, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Amir, Irfan Khan, Naseem Shah, Saim Ayub, Shadab Khan, Shaheen Afridi, Usama Mir, Usman Khan, Zaman Khan
New Zealand Team: Michael Bracewell (c), Finn Allen, Mark Chapman, Josh Clarkson, Jacob Duffy, Dean Foxcroft, Ben Lister, Cole McConchie, Adam Milne, Jimmy Neesham, Will O’Rourke, Tim Robinson, Ben Sears, Tim Seifert, Ish Sodhi.