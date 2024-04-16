KKR Vs RR, IPL 2024, Live Updates: Kolkata Knight Riders Host Table Toppers In Eden Gardens

Pitch Report
The pitch looks rock hard and nice to bat on. The square boundaries are 59 metres and 71 metres respectively with the straight boundary at 75 metres. Humidity is there and dew might play a big role later, so captains will be looking to chase the target. The outfield is lightning-fast and bowlers might go to defend on the longer side of the boundary.
KKR Vs RR, IPL 2024, Live Blog
Welcome to the live coverage of match 31 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 between Kolkata Knight Riders and Rajasthan Royals. The Shreyas Iyer-led KKR host the table toppers in a home game at Eden Gardens in Kolkata. Both teams are coming after winning their last matches - KKR against LSG by eight wickets and RR versus PBKS by three wickets. Follow the live cricket scores and updates of the KKR Vs RR match of the IPL 2024, here. (Scorecard | Streaming)