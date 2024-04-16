Cricket

KKR Vs RR, IPL 2024, Live Updates: Kolkata Knight Riders Host Table Toppers In Eden Gardens

The top two rankers of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 - Kolkata Knight Riders and Rajasthan Royals meet in Kolkata's Eden Gardens. Both teams have lost only a single match so far and it will be interesting to see which team comes on top. Phil Salt's most recent knock against Lucknow Super Giants makes their star-studded team look more destructive. On the other hand, Rajasthan Royals' openers need to perform better against KKR. A high-scoring game is on the cards. Some high-profile players are going to play in today's contest. Follow the live cricket scores and updates of the KKR Vs RR match of the IPL 2024, here