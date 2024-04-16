Cricket

KKR Vs RR, IPL 2024, Live Updates: Kolkata Knight Riders Host Table Toppers In Eden Gardens

The top two rankers of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 - Kolkata Knight Riders and Rajasthan Royals meet in Kolkata's Eden Gardens. Both teams have lost only a single match so far and it will be interesting to see which team comes on top. Phil Salt's most recent knock against Lucknow Super Giants makes their star-studded team look more destructive. On the other hand, Rajasthan Royals' openers need to perform better against KKR. A high-scoring game is on the cards. Some high-profile players are going to play in today's contest. Follow the live cricket scores and updates of the KKR Vs RR match of the IPL 2024, here

Jagdish Yadav
Jagdish Yadav
16 April 2024
16 April 2024
Rajasthan Royals' captain Sanju Samson, left, congratulates teammate Yuzvendra Chahal for taking the wicket of Gujarat Titans' captain Shubman Gill during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Gujarat Titans and Rajasthan Royals in Jaipur. AP Photo/Surjeet Yadav

Pitch Report

The pitch looks rock hard and nice to bat on. The square boundaries are 59 metres and 71 metres respectively with the straight boundary at 75 metres. Humidity is there and dew might play a big role later, so captains will be looking to chase the target. The outfield is lightning-fast and bowlers might go to defend on the longer side of the boundary.

Advertisement

KKR Vs RR, IPL 2024, Live Blog

Welcome to the live coverage of match 31 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 between Kolkata Knight Riders and Rajasthan Royals. The Shreyas Iyer-led KKR host the table toppers in a home game at Eden Gardens in Kolkata. Both teams are coming after winning their last matches - KKR against LSG by eight wickets and RR versus PBKS by three wickets. Follow the live cricket scores and updates of the KKR Vs RR match of the IPL 2024, here. (Scorecard | Streaming)

Advertisement

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Advertisement

Latest Stories
  1. Dipika Kakar-Shoaib Ibrahim Are Not Expecting A Second Baby? Here's What We Know So Far
  2. Copenhagen's Historic Old Stock Exchange Engulfed In Flames, Spire Collapses: No Injuries Reported
  3. Kerala Man Dies After Bike Gets Entangled With Security Rope Put Up For PM Modi's Visit
  4. Arunachal Assembly Polls: BJP Leader Ashok Singhal Hails Infrastructure Development In State
  5. Pakistan: Rain Fury Kills 49, Emergency Declared In Southwest
  6. Shooting Outside Salman Khan’s House: Mumbai Court Sends The 2 Men Arrested To Police Custody
  7. Top Solo Female Travel Destinations In 2024 According To TimeOut
  8. Elections 2024 FAQs: Is Voter Slip Mandatory To Cast A Vote?