KKR Vs RR, IPL 2024 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch In India, Pakistan, Bangladesh

it remains a significant and thrilling day in the cricket world as the two formidable teams of the 2024 Indian Premier League season- Kolkata Knight Riders and Rajasthan Royals face off to continue their dominance. However, one team will have to suffer defeat in the 31st match scheduled for April 16, Tuesday, at Eden Gardens, Kolkata. (Match Preview | Full IPL Coverage)
Rajasthan Royals is currently leading the IPL standings with five victories in six matches played so far. Skipper Sanju Samson has been guiding the team magnificently, while the emerging star Riyan Parag's brilliant batting and Trent Boult's beautiful bowling have also contributed to their success. The team has faced defeat only once, at the hands of Gujarat Titans by 3 wickets and is determined to extend their juggernaut journey.
On the other hand, there is Kolkata Knight Riders, another humdinger, placed second in the points table on the back of four wins out of the five matches played. Their success can be attributed to the comeback of Shreyas Iyer, the return of Mitchell Starc to form, the massive innings by Phil Salt, and the exceptional batting of Sunil Narine. The team has defeated SunRisers Hyderabad, Royal Challengers Bengaluru, Delhi Capitals, and Lucknow Super Giants. Their only defeat came at the hands of the resurgent Chennai Super Kings by 7 wickets.
In the history of the Indian Premier League both KKR and RR have clashed 28 times before. Out of these, the Riders have emerged as victors in 14 matches while the Royals have won only 13 matches, one game ended with no results.
Live Streaming Details Of KKR Vs RR, Match 31 in IPL 2024
When will the KKR Vs RR, IPL 2024 match be played?
The 31st match of IPL 2024 will be played at the Eden Gardens Cricket Stadium in Kolkata on Tuesday, April 16 at 7:30 pm IST.
Where to watch the KKR Vs RR, IPL 2024 match on TV?
In India, the match will be telecast live on Star Sports TV channels. In Australia, the Fox Cricket channel will broadcast the match live and the live streaming of IPL 2024 matches will be done by Kayo Sports.
Where to watch the KKR Vs RR, IPL 2024 match online in India?
The live streaming of the match will be available on the Jio Cinema app and website in India.
Where to watch the KKR Vs RR, IPL 2024 match in Pakistan?
In Pakistan, live streaming of the match will be available on the Tapmad TV app and website. It will also be available to stream on Yupp TV.
Where to watch the KKR Vs RR, IPL 2024 match in Bangladesh?
In Bangladesh, the match can be live-streamed on Gazi TV.
Where to watch the KKR Vs RR IPL 2024 match in Sri Lanka and Nepal?
The match will be live-streamed on Yupp TV in Sri Lanka and Nepal.
Squads
Rajasthan Royals: Sanju Samson(w/c), Riyan Parag, Dhruv Jurel, Shimron Hetmyer, Rovman Powell, Tanush Kotian, Keshav Maharaj, Trent Boult, Avesh Khan, Kuldeep Sen, Yuzvendra Chahal, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Shubham Dubey, Navdeep Saini, Abid Mushtaq, Ravichandran Ashwin, Jos Buttler, Sandeep Sharma, Nandre Burger, Donovan Ferreira, Kunal Singh Rathore
Kolkata Knight Riders: Philip Salt(w), Sunil Narine, Venkatesh Iyer, Shreyas Iyer(c), Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Andre Russell, Ramandeep Singh, Mitchell Starc, Harshit Rana, Vaibhav Arora, Varun Chakaravarthy, Suyash Sharma, Anukul Roy, Manish Pandey, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Rinku Singh, Allah Ghazanfar, Sakib Hussain, Sherfane Rutherford, Chetan Sakariya, Nitish Rana, Srikar Bharat, Dushmantha Chameera