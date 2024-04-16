KKR Vs RR, IPL 2024 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch In India, Pakistan, Bangladesh

Kolkata Knight Riders' Ramandeep Singh, third left, is congratulated by teammates after taking the catch of Lucknow Super Giants' Deepak Hooda during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Lucknow Super Giants in Kolkata, India, Sunday, April 14, 2024. (AP Photo/Bikas Das)

Kolkata Knight Riders' Ramandeep Singh, third left, is congratulated by teammates after taking the catch of Lucknow Super Giants' Deepak Hooda during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Lucknow Super Giants in Kolkata, India, Sunday, April 14, 2024. (AP Photo/Bikas Das)