Kolkata Knight Riders Vs Rajasthan Royals, IPL 2024: Three Key Player Battles To Watch Out For

Mitchell Starc showed his true potential in the previous match against Lucknow Super Giants on Sunday by taking three wickets. His length and accuracy were commendable, which could pose a possible threat to Riyan Parag, who has been very promising in this season of the IPL. Parag has evolved as a player in the last few games and with the world's best bowler in front of him, he wouldn't want to miss the chance to score runs against him.