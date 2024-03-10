Kolkata Knight Riders have offset the exit of one English hard-hitting batter by roping in another, ahead of the upcoming Indian Premier League 2024 season. With Jason Roy pulling out due to "personal reasons", KKR have inducted Phil Salt in their squad. (More Cricket News)

Salt, who went unsold at the IPL mini auction in December last year, has been bought at his reserve price of INR 1.5 crore. The 27-year-old had smashed two T20 international centuries (109 not out and 119) in his previous three appearances, but those knocks came on the verge of the auction. His 48-ball ton in the fourth T20I at Trinidad is also the joint-fastest for an England cricketer.