IPL Chairman Arun Dhumal Confirms News On Mega Auction, To Be Held After 2024 Season

Indian Premier League (IPL) chairman Arun Dhumal has confirmed that a mega auction will be scheduled to take place post the 2024 season of the marquee tournament. IPL 2024 is all set to kick-start from March 22 with Chennai Super Kings take on Royal Challengers Bangalore at the Chepauk Stadium. (More Cricket News)
The IPL holds mega auctions every three years wherein each team gets a chance to change the composition. Talking of last year, a mini auction took place in Dubai wherein Mitchell Starc of Australia became the most-expensive player in the history of IPL.
Confirming the news to a sports-based magazine, Dhumal said that the mega auction will take place for the 2025 season. In that, each team will be allowed to retain 3-4 players.
“We will have the mega auction for sure, where you get to choose three-four players and then you have a new team. That makes it more interesting and that format will continue,” said Dhumal.
“Hopefully, the mega auction will be as big and as good as we have had earlier given newer talents coming in not from India and other countries. Teams like Afghanistan have also benefitted as they could showcase their talent,” Dhumal added.
Dhumal then went on to add that the IPL 2024 would conclude on May 25 or 26 keeping in mind the T20 World Cup that begins on June 7.
“This time the challenge is that we are starting with the T20 World Cup in the first week of June, and we were planning to close the tournament by May 25 or May 26 as the team will have to travel to the US and that’s a different territory altogether,” said Dhumal.
“For the first time, the tournament will be held there and it’s a new thing, so the players need to be there early to have some sort of practice games ahead of the tournament,” Dhumal added.
Chennai Super Kings are the reigning champions and will look to start their 2024 campaign on a winning note against Virat Kohli's Royal Challengers Bangalore.