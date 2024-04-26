Pakistan Vs New Zealand 5th T20I Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch On TV And Online

Pakistan vs New Zealand Live Streaming: After a heart-breaking four-run loss to New Zealand in the fourth T20I, hosts Pakistan will look to level the series as BlackCaps eye a series win when the two sides square-off in the fifth and final T20I on Saturday, April 27 at the Gadaffi Stadium. (More Cricket News)
Opting to bowl first, Babar Azam's side restricted New Zealand to 178/7 sans Shaheen Shah Afridi in their pace attack. Abbas Afridi took three.
In reply, the hosts dwindled in their run-chase as only Fakhar Zaman (61) could get a meaningful score on the board. In the end, some smart bowling from James Neesham allowed the visitors to sneak in and claim a famous victory.
When will the Pakistan vs New Zealand 5th T20I match be played?
The Pakistan vs New Zealand 5th T20I match will be played on Saturday, April 27.
Where will the Pakistan vs New Zealand 5th T20I match be played?
The Pakistan vs New Zealand 5th T20I match will be played at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore.
What time will the Pakistan vs New Zealand 5th T20I match start?
The Pakistan vs New Zealand 5th T20I match will start at 8 PM IST.
Which TV channels will telecast the Pakistan vs New Zealand 5th T20I match?
The Pakistan vs New Zealand 5th T20I match will not be telecast in India.
Where to follow the live streaming of the Pakistan vs New Zealand 5th T20I match?
The Pakistan vs New Zealand 5th T20I match will be streamed live on FanCode.
Squads:
New Zealand Squad: Tim Robinson, Tim Seifert(w), Dean Foxcroft, Mark Chapman, James Neesham, Michael Bracewell(c), Cole McConchie, Zakary Foulkes, Ish Sodhi, Jacob Duffy, William ORourke, Tom Blundell, Josh Clarkson, Ben Sears, Ben Lister
Pakistan Squad: Saim Ayub, Babar Azam(c), Mohammad Rizwan, Usman Khan(w), Irfan Khan, Shadab Khan, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah, Abbas Afridi, Abrar Ahmed, Mohammad Amir, Imad Wasim, Fakhar Zaman, Usama Mir, Azam Khan, Zaman Khan