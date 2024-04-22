Cricket

PCB Chairman Says Will Consider Playing Series With India If...

Last year India refused to send its team for the Asia Cup matches in Pakistan and eventually the Asian Cricket Council had to adopt a hybrid model for the event

Advertisement

X/@ICC
The two teams last played a bilateral limited overs series in 2012-13, when Pakistan visited India Photo: X/@ICC
info_icon

Pakistan Cricket Board chairman Mohsin Naqvi has said that the PCB would be open to the idea of playing with India in bilateral series if they send their team to Pakistan for the ICC Champions Trophy next year.  (More Cricket News)

Talking to reporters in Lahore during a function, Naqvi was asked about the recent interview of Indian captain Rohit Sharma, in which he praised the Pakistan cricket team and said it would be "awesome" to play the neighbours from across the border in a Test series overseas.

Mumbai Indians' Rohit Sharma plays a shot during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings' in Mumbai. - AP Photo/ Rafiq Maqbool
Indian Captain Rohit Sharma Nods For Test Cricket Match Against Pakistan

BY PTI

"Look, if any options in this regard come we will consider it, but our target right now is to host the Champions Trophy and first let India come for the tournament," he said.

Advertisement

"Right now till the CT there is no slot available as our team has a packed itinerary."

"Once they come here first then we can look at any proposal whenever it comes before us," he added.

The two teams last played a bilateral limited overs series in 2012-13, when Pakistan visited India. But India has refused to play any Tests against Pakistan since 2007, when the two countries engaged in a rubber on Indian soil.

Rohit Sharma and Preity Zinta - X/@mipaltan, @realpreityzinta
'Fake News': Preity Zinta Hits Out At Reports Of Her Wanting Rohit Sharma As PBKS Captain

BY Outlook Sports Desk

Last year India refused to send its team for the Asia Cup matches in Pakistan and eventually the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) had to adopt a hybrid model for the event which was split with a vast majority of the matches being organised in Sri Lanka.

Advertisement

Naqvi met with BCCI secretary Jay Shah during an ICC meeting in Dubai in February.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Latest Stories
  1. Virat Kohli 'No Ball' Controversy Explained | Why Was The RCB Star Given Out Against KKR
  2. Stargazers' Guide: Lyrid Meteor Shower Peaks Amidst Pink Moon Spectacle This Week. See The Remaining 2024 Celestial Events Calendar Here!
  3. Sports LIVE Updates: Indian Squash Star Saurav Ghosal Announces Retirement From Professional Circuit
  4. Manushi Chhillar On Box Office Failure Of ‘Bade Miyan Chote Miyan’: I Have Made My Peace With It
  5. The Elephant Can Remember: How The BSP Is Looking To Reinvent Itself This Poll Season
  6. ‘Kalki 2898 AD’ Teaser: Makers Introduce Amitabh Bachchan As The Immortal Ashwatthama In Prabhas’ Sci-Fi Film
  7. Lok Sabha Elections: Congress Seeks EC Action Against PM Modi's 'Wealth Redistribution' Remark
  8. 'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai': Samridhii Shukla Has THIS To Say About Rumours Of Not Getting Along With Shehzada Dhami