Pakistan vs New Zealand Weather Update, 2nd T20I: Will Rain Play Spoilsport Again In Rawalpindi?

The first T20I between Pakistan and New Zealand was a washout on Thursday as rains played spoilsport at Rawalpindi. The two teams, who will play a best of five-match series, were due to play the 1st game at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium. (More Cricket News)
Shaheen Shah Afridi clean-bowled debutant Tim Robinson for a duck and New Zealand was 2-1 after two balls before rain denied further play in a reduced five-over-a-side game.
Earlier in the day, the toss was delayed due to rain and held up play for more than two hours.
The two teams will hope that there isn't any rain on Saturday for the 2nd T20I.
What Is The Weather On Saturday?
As per AccuWeather, the weather for Saturday, April 20 is mostly cloudy skies with a passing shower in the morning. The temperature will be around 27° but could drop to 16° Celsius in the evening time.
Squads:
New Zealand Squad: Tim Seifert(w), Tim Robinson, Michael Bracewell(c), Josh Clarkson, James Neesham, Mark Chapman, Jacob Duffy, Ish Sodhi, Ben Sears, William ORourke, Zakary Foulkes, Tom Blundell, Ben Lister, Dean Foxcroft, Cole McConchie
Pakistan Squad: Babar Azam(c), Saim Ayub, Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Rizwan(w), Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Imad Wasim, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Afridi, Usama Mir, Zaman Khan, Azam Khan, Mohammad Amir, Abrar Ahmed, Abbas Afridi, Irfan Khan, Usman Khan