India Vs South Africa Live Score, Hockey Test Series Match 1: Men In Blue Visit Cape Town For Year-End Friendlies

India Vs South Africa Live Score, Hockey Test Series Match 1: India, the Asian champions, have the edge, but the home team are African champs too and cannot be discounted. Follow the live hockey score and updates from the IND vs RSA match

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Updated on:
Updated on:
India Vs South Africa Live Score, Hockey Test Series Match 1
India Vs South Africa Live Score, Hockey Test Series Match 1: File photo of Men In Blue in action. Photo: Hockey India
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the first hockey Test between India and South Africa, in Stellenbosch, Cape Town on Sunday (December 7, 2025). While the Indian men's cricket team is currently hosting the Proteas in an ongoing multi-format tour, their hockey counterparts are visiting South Africa for an year-end three-match series, starting tonight. While one would reckon India, the Asian champions, have the edge, the hosts are African champs too and cannot be discounted. Follow the live hockey score and updates from the IND vs RSA match.
LIVE UPDATES

India Vs South Africa Live Score, Hockey Test Series: Hey There!

Greetings and welcome, everyone. Our hockey coverage continues and amid all the FIH Junior World Cup action, it's time now for the senior men's team to take on South Africa in a three-match Test series. Stay with us for the build-up and live updates from game 1.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

CLOSE

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. AUS Vs ENG, 2nd Test: Check Updated ICC WTC 2025-27 Points Table After Australia's Eight Wicket Victory

  2. India Vs South Africa, 3rd ODI: How Yashasvi Found Inner 'Jais-Wall' To Add Another Arrow In Men In Blue Quiver

  3. Ashes 2025-26: Steve Smith Rattles Jofra Archer With Furious Chatter - Watch

  4. Gary Kirsten Appointed Consultant For Namibia Men’s Team Ahead Of ICC T20 World Cup 2026

  5. India Vs South Africa, 3rd ODI Stats Highlights: Check IND Vs SA Facts And Figures

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Andy Murray Admits Coaching Stint With Novak Djokovic Was A 'Disappointment'

  2. Sumit Nagal Moves Into Australian Open Asia-Pacific Play-off Quarter-Finals

  3. Davis Cup 2025: Matteo Berrettini and Flavio Cobolli Powers Italy To Third-Straight Title Win

  4. Davis Cup 2025: Spain Sink Germany To Reach First Final Since 2019, Sets Up Titular Clash Against Italy

  5. Davis Cup 2025: Matteo Berrettini, Flavio Cobolli Send Italy To Third Straight Final

Badminton News

  1. Srikanth Kidambi Vs Jason Gunawan Highlights, Syed Modi International 2025 Final: Indian Ace's Title Drought Continues

  2. Treesa Jolly, Gayatri Gopichand Successfully Defend Syed Modi Doubles Title

  3. Syed Modi International 2025: Srikanth Cruises, Treesa–Gayatri Battle Through To Title Clash

  4. Srikanth Kidambi Vs Mithun Manjunath Highlights, Syed Modi International: Senior Pro Wins In Three Games, Enters Final

  5. Unnati Hooda Vs Neslihan Arın Highlights, Syed Modi International SF: Arın Stuns Top Seed Hooda To Reach Final

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Politics of Petals: When A Secular Festival Becomes Inconvenient

  2. Lessons From Ayodhya: Change In Muslim Approach To Kashi, Mathura Cases

  3. Supriya Shrinate Claims Putin Is 'Suffering, Coughing' From Delhi Air Pollution

  4. ED Attaches ₹1,120 Cr More in Anil Ambani Firms in Yes Bank Probe

  5. India Invites US CFOs At AI Impact Summit 2026

Entertainment News

  1. An Unbridled Blooming: The Emerging Landscape Of Girlhood In Cinema

  2. Retro Express | Objection My Lord! This Is Not How Things Happen In Courts

  3. Dhurandhar Review | An Occasionally Gripping Spy Drama Consumed By Pakistan, Persecution & Propaganda

  4. The Dhanush Phenomenon: Masculinity, Vulnerability And Stardom

  5. Gustaakh Ishq Review | An Itr-Drenched Ode To A Bygone Era

US News

  1. Trump Has ‘Nuanced’ View on H-1B Visas, Says White House Amid MAGA Criticism

  2. Trump Signals ‘Big Progress’ On Ukraine Talks As Zelensky Warns Against Territorial Concessions

  3. The Epstein Files: A Network of Criminal Socialites in a Rotten System Called Capitalism

  4. Trump Reasserts Claim Of Resolving India-Pakistan Standoff During Meeting With Mamdani

  5. US Military Deploys Massive Naval Force Near Venezuelan Coast, Escalating Tensions

World News

  1. Infantino Faces Backlash After Awarding FIFA ‘Peace Prize’ To Donald Trump

  2. Nepal: PM Karki Reviews Election Preparations with Parties, Poll Officials And Gen Z Delegates

  3. Sri Lanka: Cyclone Ditwah Kills Over 480, Caused Severe Nationwide Damage

  4. Gunfire Erupts Again at Pakistan–Afghanistan Chaman Border

  5. India Sends More Modular Bridges To Cyclone-Hit Sri Lanka As Death Toll Nears 500

Latest Stories

  1. Horoscope Today, December 6, 2025: What’s in Store for Leo, Capricorn, Pisces & More

  2. Weekly Horoscope December 7–13, 2025: New Opportunities Rise For Cancer, Scorpio & Capricorn

  3. From Babri To Ram Mandir: 32 Years Of Transformation And Tension In Ayodhya

  4. ED Attaches ₹1,120 Cr More in Anil Ambani Firms in Yes Bank Probe

  5. Dhurandhar Box Office Collection Day 1: Ranveer Singh's Film Becomes Biggest Opener Of His Career; Beats Saiyaara

  6. Kalamkaval Box Office Collection Day 1: Mammootty Starrer Crime Thriller Earns Over Rs 4 Crore

  7. Netflix To Acquire Warner Bros. For $82.7 Billion, Writers Guild Of America Opposes The Deal

  8. UPSSSC PET 2025 Result Expected Soon at upsssc.gov.in: Check Scorecard Download Steps