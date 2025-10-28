Pakistan Vs South Africa Toss Update, 1st T20I: PAK Opt To Bowl In Rawalpindi - Check Playing XIs

Salman Agha: We are going to bowl first. In Pindi, you never know what to restrict the other team to, we want to bowl as well as possible. We have a few new faces and a few comebacks too so I'm very excited about that. (On Babar and Naseem's return to the T20I side) They both have been match-winners for Pakistan in the past and I'm happy to have them back. We have two all-rounders, two pacers and Abrar as our spinner. Myself and Saim can also roll our arm over.