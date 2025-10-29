Cricket

Pakistan vs South Africa, 1st T20I: SA Beat PAK By 55 Runs In Rawalpindi

Babar Azam was dismissed for a duck in his comeback to T20 cricket as under-strength South Africa romped to 55-run win over Pakistan on Tuesday in the opener of a three-match series. Pakistan couldn’t recover from Corbin Bosch’s twin strike that included the wicket of Babar before South Africa bowled out the home team for 139 to the disappointment of 16,000 home fans at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium. South Africa had earlier made 194-9 after captain Donovan Ferreira lost the toss and was asked to bat first. Opening batter Reeza Hendricks scored 60 off 40 balls and George Linde added 36 off 22 balls.

P
Photo Webdesk
Updated on:
Updated on:
Pakistan vs South Africa, 1st T20I cricket photos from In Rawalpindi
South African players congratulate each others after winning the first T20 cricket match against Pakistan, in Rawalpindi, Pakistan. | Photo: AP/Anjum Naveed
1/10
Pakistan vs South Africa, 1st T20I cricket photos from In Rawalpindi_Abrar Ahmed
Pakistan's Abrar Ahmed, right, and Mohammad Nawaz, second right, shakes hand with South African players on the end of first T20 cricket match between Pakistan and South Africa, in Rawalpindi, Pakistan. | Photo: AP/Anjum Naveed
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
2/10
Pakistan vs South Africa, 1st T20I cricket photos from In Rawalpindi_Quinton de Kock
South Africa's Quinton de Kock, left, removes bails to dismiss Pakistan's Usman Khan, right, during the first T20 cricket match between Pakistan and South Africa, in Rawalpindi, Pakistan. | Photo: AP/Anjum Naveed
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
3/10
Pakistan vs South Africa, 1st T20I cricket photos from In Rawalpindi_
South Africa's Lungi Ngidi celebrates after taking the wicket of Pakistan's Hasan Nawaz during the first T20 cricket match between Pakistan and South Africa, in Rawalpindi, Pakistan. | Photo: AP/Anjum Naveed
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
4/10
Pakistan vs South Africa, 1st T20I cricket photos from In Rawalpindi_
South Africa's Corbin Bosch, second left, celebrates with teammates after taking the wicket of Pakistan's Salman Ali Agha during the first T20 cricket match between Pakistan and South Africa, in Rawalpindi, Pakistan. | Photo: AP/Anjum Naveed
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
5/10
Pakistan vs South Africa, 1st T20I cricket photos from In Rawalpindi_Corbin Bosch
South Africa's Corbin Bosch, center, celebrates with teammates after taking the wicket of Pakistan's Babar Azam during the first T20 cricket match between Pakistan and South Africa, in Rawalpindi, Pakistan. | Photo: AP/Anjum Naveed
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
6/10
Pakistan vs South Africa, 1st T20I cricket photos from In Rawalpindi_Sahibzada Farhan
Pakistan's Sahibzada Farhan is bowled out by South Africa's Lizaad Williams during the first T20 cricket match between Pakistan and South Africa, in Rawalpindi, Pakistan. | Photo: AP/Anjum Naveed
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
7/10
Pakistan vs South Africa, 1st T20I cricket photos from In Rawalpindi_George Linda
South Africa's George Linda bats during the first T20 cricket match between Pakistan and South Africa, in Rawalpindi, Pakistan. | Photo: AP/Anjum Naveed
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
8/10
Pakistan vs South Africa, 1st T20I cricket photos from In Rawalpindi_Tony de Zorzi
South Africa's Tony de Zorzi plays a shot during the first T20 cricket match between Pakistan and South Africa, in Rawalpindi, Pakistan. | Photo: AP/Anjum Naveed
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
9/10
Pakistan vs South Africa, 1st T20I cricket photos from In Rawalpindi_Reeza Hendricks
South Africa's Reeza Hendricks plays a shot during the first T20 cricket match between Pakistan and South Africa, in Rawalpindi, Pakistan. | Photo: AP/Anjum Naveed
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
10/10
Pakistan vs South Africa, 1st T20I cricket photos from In Rawalpindi_Quinton de Kock
South Africa's Quinton de Kock bats during the first T20 cricket match between Pakistan and South Africa, in Rawalpindi, Pakistan. | Photo: AP/Anjum Naveed
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the ICC Women's ODI World Cup 2025, News updates, Women's World Cup Schedule, women's world cup teams' Squad, Women's WC points table, and stats.

SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

CLOSE

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. India Vs Australia LIVE Score, 1st T20I: Men In Blue Seek To Bounce Back At Canberra

  2. New Zealand Vs England LIVE Cricket Score, 2nd ODI: NZ Seal Series With Five-Wicket Win

  3. England Vs South Africa, ICC Women’s World Cup 2025: Is Sophie Ecclestone Fit For Semi-Final?

  4. New Zealand Vs England Live Streaming, 2nd ODI: NZ To Bowl First - Check Playing XIs

  5. Pakistan Vs South Africa, 1st T20I: Babar Azam Out For Duck As SA Beat PAK By 55 Runs In Rawalpindi

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Paris Masters: Carlos Alcaraz Stunned By Cameron Norrie As Spaniard Makes Early Exit

  2. Jannik Sinner Wins Second Vienna Open Title After Thrilling Victory Over Alexander Zverev

  3. Vienna Open 2025: Jannik Sinner Dispatches Alex De Minaur To Reach Final

  4. Vienna Open 2025: Jannik Sinner Sets Up Alex De Minaur Clash In Semi-finals

  5. Pan Pacific Open 2025: Elena Rybakina Clinches WTA Finals Spot By Reaching Last Four

Badminton News

  1. PV Sindhu Withdraws From Remaining 2025 BWF Tour Events To Recover From Foot Injury

  2. French Open Badminton 2025 Preview: Satwik-Chirag Aim For Deep Run; Lakshya Faces Familiar Opponent

  3. BWF World Junior Championships 2025: Tanvi Sharma Ends India's 17 Year Wait With Silver Medal In Guwahati

  4. Denmark Open: Satwik-Chirag Exit After Semifinal Loss To Hoki-Kobayashi

  5. Lakshya Sen Vs Alex Lanier Highlights, Denmark Open 2025: Indian Shuttler Suffers Heavy Quarter-Final Defeat

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Kerala Left’s PM SHRI Crisis: CPI Stands Firm, To Boycott Cabinet Meeting

  2. INDIA Bloc Unveils Bihar Poll Manifesto: Jobs For Every Family, Free Power, And Old Pension Scheme Revival

  3. Cyclone ‘Montha’ Set to Hit Andhra Coast on Oct 28; AP, Odisha on High Alert

  4. Sabarimala Gold Case: Murari Babu Remanded To SIT Custody For Four Days

  5. LJP’s Second Act: How Chirag Paswan Reclaimed The LJP And The NDA Spotlight

Entertainment News

  1. Father Mother Sister Brother Review| A Film About Lost Relationships That Loses Itself

  2. Thamma Review | A Vampire Love Saga Draining Itself Dry In Pursuit Of Scale Over Substance

  3. Wake Up Dead Man Review | The New Impossible Murder With A Faithful Heart

  4. Bison Kaalamaadan Review | Defying The Usual Sports-Underdog Tale

  5. Smita Patil At 70 | Beautiful, Luminous, Graceful: Remembering Smita Through Her Songs

US News

  1. Trade Deal Nears As US, China Agree On Framework Before Trump–Xi Talks

  2. Trump Imposes Sanctions On Russian Oil Companies, Says Putin Talks 'Don't Go Anywhere'

  3. Trump Says He Expects To Reach Trade Deal With Xi Jinping

  4. Trump Again Claims He ‘Stopped Nuclear War’ Between India And Pakistan With Tariff Threat

  5. US Passport Drops Out Of Top 10 For First Time In 20 Years As Europe Leads Global Rankings

World News

  1. Israel Says Hamas Returned Remains Of Hostage Already Recovered

  2. Armed Attack On Police And Paramilitary Stations In Pakistan’s Balochistan Province

  3. Netanyahu Orders "Immediate Powerful" Strikes On Gaza In New Test For Ceasefire

  4. Twelve Feared Dead After Small Plane Crashes In Kenya’s Kwale County

  5. Zohran Mamdani Gains Urdu Anthem With Ties To Legendary Pakistani Singer Noor Jehan

Latest Stories

  1. PV Sindhu Withdraws From Remaining 2025 BWF Tour Events To Recover From Foot Injury

  2. SIR Phase 2 Announced: Voter Roll Revision To Cover 12 States And UTs, Including West Bengal And Tamil Nadu

  3. Parvathy Thiruvothu Teams Up With Don Palathara And Dileesh Pothan For Her Next

  4. Punjab FC 3-0 Gokulam Kerala Highlights, AIFF Super Cup 2025: Shers Ship Three Past 10-Man Malabarians

  5. India 1-2 Nepal Highlights, Tri-Nation Women’s International Friendlies 2025: Bhandari's Brace Sinks Blue Tigresses

  6. Chhath Puja, Mobility, Migration and Modernity

  7. These Videos Are Entirely Fake: Chiranjeevi Files Complaint Over AI-Generated Deepfake Videos; Requests Urgent Removal

  8. Warring Urges Voters to Back Congress in Tarn Taran Bypoll for ‘Peace and Progress’