Pakistan vs South Africa, 1st T20I: SA Beat PAK By 55 Runs In Rawalpindi
Babar Azam was dismissed for a duck in his comeback to T20 cricket as under-strength South Africa romped to 55-run win over Pakistan on Tuesday in the opener of a three-match series. Pakistan couldn’t recover from Corbin Bosch’s twin strike that included the wicket of Babar before South Africa bowled out the home team for 139 to the disappointment of 16,000 home fans at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium. South Africa had earlier made 194-9 after captain Donovan Ferreira lost the toss and was asked to bat first. Opening batter Reeza Hendricks scored 60 off 40 balls and George Linde added 36 off 22 balls.
