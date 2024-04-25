Cricket

PAK Vs NZ, 4th T20I Toss Update: Pakistan Win The Toss, Opt To Bowl First; Check Playing XIs

Pakistan captain Babar Azam won the toss and elected to bowl in the fourth T20I against New Zealand at Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore on Thursday. Here are the playing XIs, captain quotes and much more

Pakistan have elected to bowl in the 4th T20I in Lahore. Photo: X/TheRealPCB
Pakistan skipper Babar Azam won the toss and opted to bowl in the fourth T20I against New Zealand at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on Thursday. (Scorecard | Streaming | More Cricket News)

Speaking at the toss, Pakistan captain Babar said, We are going to bowl first because of the dew factor in Lahore. 170-180 is a par score here. We need to take early wickets and restrict them to 150-160. A few changes in the team. Fakhar is in. Amir also comes in, Afridi misses.

BlackCaps skipper for this series, Michael Bracewell concluded, "We would have bowled first as well. It's a new venue, need to adapt quickly. We got three changes in our team. Josh Clarkson is in, Seifert is out."

Playing XIs:

New Zealand (Playing XI): Tim Robinson, Tom Blundell(w), Dean Foxcroft, Mark Chapman, James Neesham, Michael Bracewell(c), Josh Clarkson, Ish Sodhi, Jacob Duffy, Ben Sears, William O'Rourke

Pakistan (Playing XI): Saim Ayub, Babar Azam(c), Fakhar Zaman, Usman Khan(w), Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Imad Wasim, Usama Mir, Abbas Afridi, Mohammad Amir, Zaman Khan

