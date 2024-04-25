PAK Vs NZ, 4th T20I Toss Update: Pakistan Win The Toss, Opt To Bowl First; Check Playing XIs

Pakistan skipper Babar Azam won the toss and opted to bowl in the fourth T20I against New Zealand at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on Thursday. (Scorecard | Streaming | More Cricket News)
Speaking at the toss, Pakistan captain Babar said, We are going to bowl first because of the dew factor in Lahore. 170-180 is a par score here. We need to take early wickets and restrict them to 150-160. A few changes in the team. Fakhar is in. Amir also comes in, Afridi misses.
BlackCaps skipper for this series, Michael Bracewell concluded, "We would have bowled first as well. It's a new venue, need to adapt quickly. We got three changes in our team. Josh Clarkson is in, Seifert is out."
New Zealand (Playing XI): Tim Robinson, Tom Blundell(w), Dean Foxcroft, Mark Chapman, James Neesham, Michael Bracewell(c), Josh Clarkson, Ish Sodhi, Jacob Duffy, Ben Sears, William O'Rourke
Pakistan (Playing XI): Saim Ayub, Babar Azam(c), Fakhar Zaman, Usman Khan(w), Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Imad Wasim, Usama Mir, Abbas Afridi, Mohammad Amir, Zaman Khan