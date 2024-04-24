Cricket

Pakistan Vs New Zealand 4th T20I Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch On TV And Online

The 1-1 tied T20 series between Pakistan and New Zealand is heading towards its fourth match. Here's how, when and you can watch the actions live

X | Pakistan Cricket
Pakistan national cricket team in action during the second T20I match against New Zealand on April 20, 2024. Photo: X | Pakistan Cricket
Pakistan and New Zealand are gearing up for their fourth match in the five-match T20I series which is tied at 1-1 currently, set to take place on April 25, Thursday in Lahore. (More Cricket News)

The first match was washed out in rain, but Pakistan won the second match with a massive margin of 7 wickets. However, in the third game, the Kiwis took the revenge and defeated Babar Azam's side by the same, 7 wickets. Now the series is tied at 1-1.

New Zealand had a disappointing performance in the second match, suffering a 7-wicket loss with a meagre score of only 90 runs. However, they bounced back in the third match and successfully chased the target of 179 runs in just 18.2 overs. This was made possible by Mark Chapman's unbeaten 87 off 42 balls.

Pakistan Vs New Zealand T20I Head to Head

In T20 cricket, Pakistan holds a favourable head-to-head record against New Zealand, winning 22 out of the 41 matches played between the two teams. New Zealand, meanwhile, has secured 18 victories, with one match resulting in 'No Result'.

When Pakistan vs New Zealand, 4th T20I match will be played?

The fourth match between Pakistan and New Zealand will be played on April 25, Thursday at the Gaddafi Cricket Stadium, Lahore at 8:00 pm IST.

Where to watch Pakistan vs New Zealand, 4th T20I on TV in India?

Unfortunately, there will not be a live broadcast on any TV channel of the Pakistan vs New Zealand, 4th T20I in India.

Where will Pakistan vs New Zealand, 4th T20I be live-streamed in India?

The Pakistan vs New Zealand, 3rd T20I will be streamed live in India on the FanCode app and website.

Squads:

Pakistan: Babar Azam (c), Abrar Ahmed, Azam Khan, Fakhar Zaman, Iftikhar Ahmed, Imad Wasim, Abbas Afridi, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Amir, Irfan Khan, Naseem Shah, Saim Ayub, Shadab Khan, Shaheen Afridi, Usama Mir, Usman Khan, Zaman Khan

New Zealand: Michael Bracewell (c), Finn Allen, Mark Chapman, Josh Clarkson, Jacob Duffy, Dean Foxcroft, Ben Lister, Cole McConchie, Adam Milne, Jimmy Neesham, Will O’Rourke, Tim Robinson, Ben Sears, Tim Seifert, Ish Sodhi

