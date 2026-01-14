Who Is Jayden Lennox? Kiwi Left-Arm Off-Spinner Set For ODI Debut Against India In Rajkot

Jayden Lennox makes debut for New Zealand in the 2nd ODI against India
He plays his first one-day international at the age of 31
Kiwi head coach Rob Walter has been a long admirer of Lennox
As we all know, New Zealand have sent a relatively inexperienced and young squad for their 2026 white-ball tour of India. They are trying out new players against the best possible opposition in world cricket with an aim to see them stay afloat without the most experienced ones.
One such cricketer is Jayden Lennox, who is not exactly a youngster, but a well-experienced left-arm off-spinner, making his one-day international debut against India at the age of 31.
Follow the ball-by-ball commentary from the India Vs New Zealand 2nd ODI match
Jayden Lennox's Background
Born in Napier, Jayden Lennox is a slow left-arm off-spinner. His spin bowling heavily relies on accuracy and tricking the batter with subtle changes in speed and height.
While most of the players are fast-tracked into the national team in their initial days, Jayden Lennox has spent years in improving his craft in New Zealand’s domestic circuit.
Humble Beginnings Before Senior Call Up
Lennox made his professional debut in November 2019 and has played over 50 List A matches since then.
He has claimed 69 wickets with a best of 4/52. He has also been captained New Zealand's domestic team Central Stags in the Ford Trophy and he has been handed over the leadership role for the Super Smash T20 tournament as well.
The 31-year-old's path to the senior team was made possible after he had put up a few impressive performances for New Zealand A during tours of Bangladesh and South Africa in 2025.
When asked about Jayden Lennox's inclusion for the tour of India, Kiwi head coach Rob Walter had positive things to say about the off-spinner.
"Jayden has been an identified player of interest for some time and has some good New Zealand “A” experience under his belt. He's consistently been one of the top performers in white-ball cricket domestically for a number of seasons." - Walter said in a release.
Jayden Lennox's Domestic Stats
|Format
|Matches
|Wickets
|Economy Rate
|4W
|5W
|First-Class
|21
|48
|3.08
|1
|1
|List A
|54
|69
|4.86
|1
|0
|T20
|45
|60
|7.42
|2
|0
India Vs New Zealand 2nd ODI: Playing XIs
New Zealand: Devon Conway, Henry Nicholls, Will Young, Daryl Mitchell, Glenn Phillips, Mitchell Hay(w), Michael Bracewell(c), Zakary Foulkes, Kristian Clarke, Kyle Jamieson, Jayden Lennox
India: Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill (C), Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul(w), Ravindra Jadeja, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Harshit Rana, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna