Burari Case Rerun? Family Of 5 Found Dead Inside House In MP's Alirajpur

In another instance echoing the Burari case of 2018, a family of five were found dead in Madhya Pradesh's Alirajpur. The bodies of a farmer, his wife and their three children were found dead inside their home in a suspected suicide case.
As per news agency PTI, the police have suspected this to be a case of suicide. As per initial reports, all five family members were found hanging on Monday morning.
The deceased have been identified as Rakesh Dodwa (27), his wife Lalita Dodwa (25), and their sons Prakash (7) and Akshay (5). The daughter - Laxmi (9) was discovered lying on the floor. The bodies were found by a relative.
The bodies were discovered by Rakesh's uncle, who arrived at his home for some work. When the family did not respond, the police were called to the spot to inspect the scene.
The reason behind the alleged suicide is yet to be ascertained. Police officials are recording statements of witnesses, neighbours and family members. As of now, the police are also investigating the possibility of a murder.
Echoes Of Delhi's Burari
In 2018, 11 members of a family were found dead under mysterious circumstances in Delhi's Burari. Ten members were found handing in the courtyard of the house, blindfolded. An elderly woman was found strangled in another room of the house.
The police obtained handwritten notes from the family which suggested that the mass suicide had been conducted in order to attain salvation. However, later on, the case was attributed to delusion or psychosis.