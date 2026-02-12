Bangkok United Vs Macarthur FC Live Score, AFC Champions League Two: Line-Ups Out; Aussie Club Fancied In RO16 First Leg

File photo of Macarthur FC players in action. Photo: X/Macarthur FC

Bangkok United Vs Macarthur FC Live, AFC Champions League Two 2025-26 Round Of 16 First Leg: Welcome to our live coverage of the AFC Champions League Two 2025-26 round of 16, first-leg match between Bangkok United and Macarthur FC at the Pathum Thani Stadium in Thailand on Thursday (February 12, 2026). The hosts face a stern challenge in the form of Macarthur, with the Australian club topping Group E by a big margin. Bangkok United, on the other hand, endured a tougher Group G campaign, advancing as the runners-up narrowly. Track the live score and updates from the Asian football match with us.

LIVE UPDATES

12 Feb 2026, 05:04:32 pm IST Bangkok United Vs Macarthur FC Live Score, AFC Champions League Two: Starting XIs This is how the two teams line up tonight: LINE UPS | 🇹🇭 Bangkok United 🆚 Macarthur FC 🇦🇺



Bangkok United welcome the challenge of Macarthur, who are high in confidence!



Watch Live 📺 https://t.co/1axF0y0LCP#ACLTwo | #BNYvMAC pic.twitter.com/ahtXU1cffQ — #ACLElite | #ACLTwo (@TheAFCCL) February 12, 2026

12 Feb 2026, 04:28:32 pm IST Bangkok United Vs Macarthur FC Live Score, AFC Champions League Two: Start Time, Streaming The match kicks off at 5:45pm IST. The Bangkok United vs Macarthur FC, AFC Champions League Two game will be live streamed on the FanCode app and website in India. It will not be telecast on any TV channel in the country.