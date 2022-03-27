Sunday, Mar 27, 2022
NZ Vs NED: New Zealand's Mark Chapman Tests Positive For Coronavirus, Out Of ODI Series Vs Netherlands

The three-match New Zealand vs Netherland ODI series starts in Mount Maunganui on March 29 with the second and third matches scheduled for April 2 and 4 in Hamilton.

Mark Chapman tested positive in a rapid antigen test on Sunday. Courtesy: Instagram (markchapman8)

Updated: 27 Mar 2022 3:55 pm

New Zealand batter Mark Chapman has been ruled out of the upcoming ODI series against Netherlands after testing positive for COVID-19. (More cricket News)

George Worker replaced Champman in the squad for the three-match series. He last played for New Zealand in 2018. 

Chapman, who was a part of the T20I squad, flew from Napier to Auckland on Saturday and after waking up with symptoms on Sunday. He tested positive in a rapid antigen test on Sunday following his arrival here from Napier. 

"It's really unfortunate for Mark and we're all really feeling for him at this time," New Zealand's head coach Gary Stead said. 

"He did the right thing by following the health guidelines and getting tested when he did."

Stead said Worker will join the ODI squad in Mount Maunganui on Monday. 

Worker, who has played 10 ODIs and two T20Is for New Zealand, has not represented the national team sice appearing against Pakistan in Dubai in November 2018.

New Zealand will begin the ODI series against Netherlands in Mount Maunganui on March 29 with the second and third matches scheduled on April 2 and 4 in Hamilton.

