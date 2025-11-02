India Vs South Africa Final: Harmanpreet Kaur Shatters Record For Most Runs In Women's World Cup Knockouts

Harmanpreet Kaur has tallied 331 runs in four ICC Women's World Cup knockout matches, which is just ahead of Belinda Clark's 330-run aggregate from six innings. The India skipper's 171-run knock in 2017 remains the highest score in a Women’s ODI World Cup knockout game

India Vs South Africa Final Harmanpreet Kaur Record Most Runs In Womens World Cup Knockouts
Harmanpreet Kaur bats during the India vs South Africa final of ICC Women's World Cup 2025 in Navi Mumbai. Photo: AP
  • Harmanpreet Kaur scores 29-ball 20 in ICC Women's ODI World Cup 2025 final

  • India ride Shafali Verma's fifty to get to 298-run total

  • Match begins after two-hour delay due to rain

India captain Harmanpreet Kaur shattered the record for the most runs scored in ICC Women's ODI World Cup knockouts, bettering former Australia captain Belinda Clark's mark during the high-stakes 2025 final against South Africa in Navi Mumbai on Sunday (November 2).

Harmanpreet has aggregated 331 runs in four WC knockout matches, which is just ahead of Clark's 330-run tally from six innings. The 36-year-old batter's historic undefeated knock of 171 runs in the 2017 semi-final against Australia remains the highest score in a Women’s ODI World Cup knockout game.

Australia's current skipper Alyssa Healy is next in the list with 309 runs from four innings, and England all-rounder Nat Sciver-Brunt is fourth with 281 runs in four WC knockout innings.

As for the state of play in the ongoing final, South Africa clawed their way back in the middle and death overs through Ayabonga Khaka (3/58 from nine overs) and Nonkululeko Mlaba (1/47) after Shafali Verma's blistering knock had given India a flying start. The hosts ended up with a 298-run total in 50 overs, as the dismissal of Harmanpreet (20) by left-arm spinner Mlaba further tightened the screws.

Drafted in for the semi-final against Australia after Pratika Rawal’s injury, Shafali continued her dream run with a sparkling 87 off 78 balls, her first half-century in more than three years after South Africa opted to bowl.

With vice-captain Smriti Mandhana (45), Shafali added 104 for the opening wicket to give India a rousing start, scoring at nearly seven runs per over following a two-hour delay due to a wet outfield.

India Vs South Africa Final, ICC Women's World Cup: Playing XIs

India: Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Deepti Sharma, Richa Ghosh (wk), Amanjot Kaur, Radha Yadav, Kranti Gaud, Shree Charani, Renuka Singh Thakur

South Africa: Laura Wolvaardt (c), Tazmin Brits, Anneke Bosch, Sune Luus, Marizanne Kapp, Sinalo Jafta (wk), Annerie Dercksen, Chloe Tryon, Nadine de Klerk, Ayabonga Khaka, Nonkululeko Mlaba

(With PTI inputs)

