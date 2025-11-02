India Vs South Africa Final: Harmanpreet Kaur Shatters Record For Most Runs In Women's World Cup Knockouts

As for the state of play in the ongoing final, South Africa clawed their way back in the middle and death overs through Ayabonga Khaka (3/58 from nine overs) and Nonkululeko Mlaba (1/47) after Shafali Verma's blistering knock had given India a flying start. The hosts ended up with a 298-run total in 50 overs, as the dismissal of Harmanpreet (20) by left-arm spinner Mlaba further tightened the screws.