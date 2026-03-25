BTS Comeback 2026 Breaks Netflix Record With 18.4 Million Global Views

BTS comeback 2026 draws 18.4 million Netflix viewers worldwide, setting a new record as fans gather in huge numbers for their live return.

O
Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Aishani Biswas
Updated on:
Published at:
BTS
BTS Comeback Breaks Netflix Record Photo: Instagram
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Summary

Summary of this article

  • BTS comeback 2026 draws 18.4 million viewers on Netflix.

  • BTS concert sees over 100,000 fans gather in Seoul.

  • BTS’s Arirang records massive first-day album sales.

BTS's comeback in 2026 has set a new benchmark, with the group’s live concert drawing an estimated 18.4 million viewers on Netflix. The figures were confirmed by the streaming platform, marking one of the highest audiences recorded for a live broadcast.

According to data shared by Netflix, the livestream of BTS: The Comeback from Seoul’s Gwanghwamun Square ranked first in 24 countries and entered the weekly Top 10 in 80 regions. It was stated that these estimates were based on the platform’s internal data, reflecting the group’s continued global dominance even after a period of hiatus.

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Massive global response to BTS comeback

The concert also saw a significant on-ground turnout, with over 100,000 fans reported to have attended the event in central Seoul, as per the group’s agency HYBE. Large screens were installed across the venue, while fans were seen recording and celebrating the performance, creating a stadium-like atmosphere across the city.

It was further reported that more than 15,000 police officers and security personnel were deployed to manage the scale of the event, with nearby roads and public spaces temporarily restricted.

Tour plans and album success

The comeback performance comes ahead of BTS’ upcoming Arirang World Tour, which is set to span 82 concerts across 34 cities globally. Tickets for several regions, including South Korea, North America and Europe, were sold out within hours of release.

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Alongside the concert, the group released their fifth studio album Arirang, which was said to have sold nearly four million copies on its first day. The album has been described as reflecting the group’s Korean identity and artistic evolution.

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The comeback marked BTS’ first live performance after completing mandatory military service, signalling a major return for the group.

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