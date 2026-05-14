Punjab Kings Vs Mumbai Indians Match 54 IPL 2026 - See Best Photos From HPCA Cricket Stadium Dharamsala

Punjab Kings (PBKS) will aim to end their four-match losing streak as they take on a struggling Mumbai Indians (MI) at the beautiful HPCA Stadium in Dharamsala. Two of the major reasons for PBKS' decline in form have been their underwhelming bowling and lackluster fielding, and they will have to make amends in these departments if they want to make it to the playoffs. Meanwhile, MI's tournament is over, but they would still like to finish the tournament by winning their remaining matches and save themselves from finishing at the bottom of the points table.

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Indian Premier League: Punjab Kings vs Mumbai Indians
Mumbai Indians' captain Jasprit Bumrah, left, greets Punjab Kings' captain Shreyas Iyer after the coin toss ahead of the Indian Premier League cricket match between Punjab Kings and Mumbai Indians in Dharamshala, India. | Photo: AP/Ashwini Bhatia
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Punjab Kings Priyansh Arya Indian Premier League
Punjab Kings' Priyansh Arya plays a shot during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Punjab Kings and Mumbai Indians in Dharamshala, India. | Photo: AP/Ashwini Bhatia
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Punjab Kings Prabhsimran Singh IPL
Punjab Kings' Prabhsimran Singh plays a shot during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Punjab Kings and Mumbai Indians in Dharamshala, India. | Photo: AP/Ashwini Bhatia
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Mumbai Indians Deepak Chahar IPL
Mumbai Indians' Deepak Chahar celebrates the dismissal of Punjab Kings' Priyansh Arya during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Punjab Kings and Mumbai Indians in Dharamshala, India. | Photo: AP/Ashwini Bhatia
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Punjab Kings Cooper Connolly IPL
Punjab Kings' Cooper Connolly plays a shot during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Punjab Kings and Mumbai Indians in Dharamshala, India. | Photo: AP/Ashwini Bhatia
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Indian Premier League: Mumbai Indians vs Punjab Kings
Punjab Kings' Prabhsimran Singh, left, and batting partner Cooper Connolly celebrate scoring runs during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Punjab Kings and Mumbai Indians in Dharamshala, India. | Photo: AP/Ashwini Bhatia
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Punjab Kings Prabhsimran Singh celebrates his fifty runs
Punjab Kings' Prabhsimran Singh celebrates his fifty runs during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Punjab Kings and Mumbai Indians in Dharamshala, India. | Photo: AP/Ashwini Bhatia
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Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the IPL 2026 News updates, IPL Schedule, IPL teams Squad, IPL 2026 points table, and Stats - most runs (orange cap) & highest wickets (purple cap) holders of IPL 2026.

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