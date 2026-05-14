Punjab Kings Vs Mumbai Indians Match 54 IPL 2026 - See Best Photos From HPCA Cricket Stadium Dharamsala

Mumbai Indians' captain Jasprit Bumrah, left, greets Punjab Kings' captain Shreyas Iyer after the coin toss ahead of the Indian Premier League cricket match between Punjab Kings and Mumbai Indians in Dharamshala, India. | Photo: AP/Ashwini Bhatia

1/6 Punjab Kings' Priyansh Arya plays a shot during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Punjab Kings and Mumbai Indians in Dharamshala, India. | Photo: AP/Ashwini Bhatia





2/6 Punjab Kings' Prabhsimran Singh plays a shot during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Punjab Kings and Mumbai Indians in Dharamshala, India. | Photo: AP/Ashwini Bhatia





3/6 Mumbai Indians' Deepak Chahar celebrates the dismissal of Punjab Kings' Priyansh Arya during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Punjab Kings and Mumbai Indians in Dharamshala, India. | Photo: AP/Ashwini Bhatia





4/6 Punjab Kings' Cooper Connolly plays a shot during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Punjab Kings and Mumbai Indians in Dharamshala, India. | Photo: AP/Ashwini Bhatia





5/6 Punjab Kings' Prabhsimran Singh, left, and batting partner Cooper Connolly celebrate scoring runs during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Punjab Kings and Mumbai Indians in Dharamshala, India. | Photo: AP/Ashwini Bhatia





6/6 Punjab Kings' Prabhsimran Singh celebrates his fifty runs during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Punjab Kings and Mumbai Indians in Dharamshala, India. | Photo: AP/Ashwini Bhatia





