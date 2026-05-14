Punjab Kings Vs Mumbai Indians Match 54 IPL 2026 - See Best Photos From HPCA Cricket Stadium Dharamsala
Punjab Kings (PBKS) will aim to end their four-match losing streak as they take on a struggling Mumbai Indians (MI) at the beautiful HPCA Stadium in Dharamsala. Two of the major reasons for PBKS' decline in form have been their underwhelming bowling and lackluster fielding, and they will have to make amends in these departments if they want to make it to the playoffs. Meanwhile, MI's tournament is over, but they would still like to finish the tournament by winning their remaining matches and save themselves from finishing at the bottom of the points table.
1/6
2/6
3/6
4/6
5/6
6/6
Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the IPL 2026 News updates, IPL Schedule, IPL teams Squad, IPL 2026 points table, and Stats - most runs (orange cap) & highest wickets (purple cap) holders of IPL 2026.
WATCH
MORE FROM THE AUTHOR
PHOTOS
CLOSE