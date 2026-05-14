Malvika Bansod Vs Chen Yufei LIVE Score, Thailand Open: Young IND Shuttler Takes On World No 4 In Bangkok

Malvika Bansod in action at the Thailand Open 2026 BWF

Welcome to the live coverage of today's women's singles Round of 16 match featuring India's Malvika Bansod up against world no. 4 Chen Yufei in Bangkok. A tough match for the young shuttler, but expect Bansod to give it her all on the court. Follow the play-by-play updates from the BWF World Tour Super 500 women’s singles second-round match, right here on May 14, 2026

LIVE UPDATES

14 May 2026, 05:28:41 pm IST Malvika Bansod vs Chen Yufei LIVE Score, Thailand Open 2026: Timings Updated Seems like the Malvika Bansod vs Chen Yufei match will begin at 5:50pm IST.