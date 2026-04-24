Dean Tavoularis, Godfather Production Designer, Passes Away At 93; Francis Ford Coppola Pays Tribute

Francis Ford Coppola pay tribute to Dean Tavoularis

Francis Ford Coppola mourned Tavoularis' passing in a heartfelt post on Instagram. Sharing a picture with him, Coppola wrote, "My dear friend in collaborator Dean Tavoularis has passed, a profound loss. I would be unable to list them many ways he benefited my work and my personal life. He was a beloved Uncle to my children. He was a great artist, a great friend great Production Designer and a great man (sic)."