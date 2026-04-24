Dean Tavoularis, Godfather Production Designer, Passes Away At 93; Francis Ford Coppola Pays Tribute

Dean Tavoularis, Oscar-winning Godfather: Part II production designer, died Wednesday in Paris. He was 93.

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Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Garima Das
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Dean Tavoularis death
Francis Ford Coppola pays tribute to Dean Tavoularis Photo: Instagram/Francis Ford Coppola
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Summary

Summary of this article

  • Dean Tavoularis, Oscar-winning Godfather: Part II production designer, died Wednesday in Paris.

  • Tavoularis was 93 at the time of death.

  • Tavoularis' longtime collaborator, director Francis Ford Coppola, mourned his demise with a heartfelt post on Instagram.

Dean Tavoularis, the production designer who had a long association with director Francis Ford Coppola, passed away on Wednesday in Paris of natural causes. He was 93. Tavoularis collaborated with Coppola for The Godfather movies, Apocalypse Now and The Conversation, among others.

Dean Tavoularis dies

Dean Tavoularis' death was reported by writer and film critic Jordan Mintzer of The Hollywood Reporter. Mintzer co-wrote the 2022 book Conversations with Dean Tavoularis.

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Francis Ford Coppola pay tribute to Dean Tavoularis

Francis Ford Coppola mourned Tavoularis' passing in a heartfelt post on Instagram. Sharing a picture with him, Coppola wrote, "My dear friend in collaborator Dean Tavoularis has passed, a profound loss. I would be unable to list them many ways he benefited my work and my personal life. He was a beloved Uncle to my children. He was a great artist, a great friend great Production Designer and a great man (sic)."

About Dean Tavoularis' early life and career

Born on May 18, 1932, in Lowell, Massachusetts, Tavoularis grew up in Los Angeles, where he studied at art schools. Later, he was hired by Disney Studios' animation department and storyboard artist.

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Tavoularis won an Oscar for his art direction/set decoration of 1974’s The Godfather: Part II and was nominated for Apocalypse Now (1979), Tucker: The Man and His Dream (1988), The Godfather Part III (1990) and William Friedkin‘s The Brink’s Job (1978).

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One From the Heart, Rumble Fish, The Outsiders, Peggy Sue Got Married, and Gardens of Stone, among others, are some of his notable works with Coppola.

He also worked as an uncredited assistant art director on Robert Mulligan’s Inside Daisy Clover and Stanley Kramer’s Ship of Fools in 1965. His debut screen credit as art director was Arthur Penn’s Bonnie and Clyde (1967), which bagged an Oscar for cinematography and a nomination for costume design.

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