Olivia Dean Glasgow Concert Kicks Off ‘The Art of Loving’ Tour To Sold-Out Crowds

Summary of this article
Olivia Dean Glasgow concert launches tour with two sold-out arena shows.
23-song setlist includes Man I Need and So Easy performances.
Fans note absence of chart-topping Rein Me In during opening nights.
Olivia Dean's Glasgow concert marked the official beginning of her much-awaited ‘The Art of Loving’ tour, and it opened to packed crowds at the OVO Hydro. Across two nights, the singer delivered a confident and emotionally charged performance, setting the tone for her arena run.
The shows featured a wide selection of tracks from her catalogue, with Dean opening the set with Nice To Each Other before moving into Lady Lady, a song that reflects on growth and identity.
Olivia Dean's tour 2026 opens with an emotional Glasgow performance
Clips from the concert quickly surfaced online, capturing the singer’s reaction to the scale of the turnout. It was shared by Olivia Dean that she found it hard to believe the number of people attending, especially as it was her own headline show.
The performance also included songs like So Easy (To Fall in Love) and Man I Need, both of which drew strong responses from the audience. However, some fans noted the absence of Rein Me In, her collaboration with Sam Fender, which had previously topped charts and earned major recognition.
Olivia Dean setlist and closing speech at OVO Hydro
The concert featured a 23-song setlist, covering tracks such as Messy, UFO, Carmen, The Hardest Part, and Dive. The set moved between intimate moments and high-energy performances, reflecting the tone of the tour.
Towards the end of the show, the singer became visibly emotional while addressing the audience. It was said by her that she felt grateful for the support, recalling how she had once performed in Glasgow for a much smaller crowd just two years earlier.
Olivia Dean's Glasgow concert took place on April 22 and April 23, with both shows selling out, marking a strong start to her UK tour.