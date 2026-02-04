Ricky Martin's Open Letter To Bad Bunny After Grammy Win: 'You Won by Staying True To Puerto Rico'

Ricky Martin was all praise for Bad Bunny's success and historic wins at the 68th Annual Grammy Awards.
He penned an open letter to Bunny, which was published in Puerto Rican newspaper El Nuevo Día.
Bad Bunny took home three trophies at the 2026 Grammy Awards: Album of the Year and Best Música Urbana Album for DeBÍ TiRAR MáS FOToS, and Best Global Music Performance for EoO
Ricky Martin—Puerto Rican pop singer, songwriter and actor—is over the moon for Bad Bunny's big win at the 68th Annual Grammy Awards. The latter scripted history by winning the Album of the Year award for DeBÍ TiRAR MáS FOToS, the first Spanish-language album to win in the category at the Grammys.
Martin, 54, has penned a heartfelt open letter to Bad Bunny, which was published in the Puerto Rican newspaper El Nuevo Día on Tuesday, February 3. In the letter, Martin heaped praise on the Puerto Rican music superstar.
Ricky Martin's letter to Bad Bunny after Grammy victory
Bad Bunno, 31, took home three trophies at the 2026 Grammy Awards: Album of the Year and Best Música Urbana Album for DeBÍ TiRAR MáS FOToS, and Best Global Music Performance for EoO. Martin's open letter is titled “When One of Ours Succeeds, We All Succeed,” where he praised his fellow countryman.
Martin took to his Instagram Stories to share the screenshot of the letter written in Spanish. “Benito, brother, seeing you win three Grammy Awards, one of them for album of the year with a production entirely in Spanish, touched me deeply. Not only as an artist, but as a Puerto Rican who has walked stages around the world carrying his language, his accent, and his story,” the pop icon wrote.
“I know what it means to succeed without letting go of where you come from. I know how heavy it is, what it costs, and what is sacrificed when you decide not to change because others ask you to. That’s why what you have achieved is not just a historic musical accomplishment, it’s a cultural and human victory. You won without changing the color of your voice. You won without erasing your roots. You won by staying true to Puerto Rico,” added the Livin' la Vida Loca singer.
Ricky Martin praises Bad Bunny's Grammy speech
Benito delivered a powerful speech after winning Album of the Year, and it has moved Martin. “What touched me most about seeing you there on the Grammy stage was the silence of the entire audience when you spoke. When you defended the immigrant community, when you pointed out a system that persecutes and separates, you spoke from a place I know very well, that place where fear and hope coexist, where millions live between languages, borders, and deferred dreams,” he said.
In his speech, Bunny criticised the Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).
Martin concluded his letter, “This achievement is for a generation to whom you taught that their identity is non-negotiable and that success is not at odds with authenticity. From the heart, from one Boricua to another, with respect and love, I thank you for reminding us that when one of ours succeeds, we all succeed.”
After the Grammy win, Bad Bunny is set to headline the Super Bowl Halftime Show on Sunday (February 8).