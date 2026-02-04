Ricky Martin's Open Letter To Bad Bunny After Grammy Win: 'You Won by Staying True To Puerto Rico'

Ricky Martin was all praise for Bad Bunny's success and historic wins at the 68th Annual Grammy Awards.

O
Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Garima Das
Updated on:
Updated on:
Ricky Martin, Bad Bunny
Ricky Martin praises Bad Bunny after his Grammy win Photo: Instagram/Ricky Martin, Bad Bunny
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Ricky Martin was all praise for Bad Bunny's success and historic wins at the 68th Annual Grammy Awards.

  • He penned an open letter to Bunny, which was published in Puerto Rican newspaper El Nuevo Día.

  • Bad Bunny took home three trophies at the 2026 Grammy Awards: Album of the Year and Best Música Urbana Album for DeBÍ TiRAR MáS FOToS, and Best Global Music Performance for EoO

Ricky Martin—Puerto Rican pop singer, songwriter and actor—is over the moon for Bad Bunny's big win at the 68th Annual Grammy Awards. The latter scripted history by winning the Album of the Year award for DeBÍ TiRAR MáS FOToS, the first Spanish-language album to win in the category at the Grammys.

Martin, 54, has penned a heartfelt open letter to Bad Bunny, which was published in the Puerto Rican newspaper El Nuevo Día on Tuesday, February 3. In the letter, Martin heaped praise on the Puerto Rican music superstar.

Ricky Martin's letter to Bad Bunny after Grammy victory

Bad Bunno, 31, took home three trophies at the 2026 Grammy Awards: Album of the Year and Best Música Urbana Album for DeBÍ TiRAR MáS FOToS, and Best Global Music Performance for EoO. Martin's open letter is titled “When One of Ours Succeeds, We All Succeed,” where he praised his fellow countryman.

Martin took to his Instagram Stories to share the screenshot of the letter written in Spanish. “Benito, brother, seeing you win three Grammy Awards, one of them for album of the year with a production entirely in Spanish, touched me deeply. Not only as an artist, but as a Puerto Rican who has walked stages around the world carrying his language, his accent, and his story,” the pop icon wrote.

Related Content
Related Content
Ricky Martins letter to Bad Bunny
Ricky Martin's letter to Bad Bunny Photo: Instagram
info_icon
Puerto Rican singer Bad Bunny accepts the award for Album of the Year - Instagram
Bad Bunny Grammy 2026 Win Turns Political With ‘ICE Out’ Speech: We Are Humans

BY Outlook Entertainment Desk

“I know what it means to succeed without letting go of where you come from. I know how heavy it is, what it costs, and what is sacrificed when you decide not to change because others ask you to. That’s why what you have achieved is not just a historic musical accomplishment, it’s a cultural and human victory. You won without changing the color of your voice. You won without erasing your roots. You won by staying true to Puerto Rico,” added the Livin' la Vida Loca singer.

Ricky Martin praises Bad Bunny's Grammy speech

Benito delivered a powerful speech after winning Album of the Year, and it has moved Martin. “What touched me most about seeing you there on the Grammy stage was the silence of the entire audience when you spoke. When you defended the immigrant community, when you pointed out a system that persecutes and separates, you spoke from a place I know very well, that place where fear and hope coexist, where millions live between languages, borders, and deferred dreams,” he said.

In his speech, Bunny criticised the Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).

Grammys 2026 winners - X
Grammys 2026 Full Winners List: Bad Bunny Wins Album Of The Year, Kendrick Lamar And SZA Accept Record Of The Year

BY Garima Das

Martin concluded his letter, “This achievement is for a generation to whom you taught that their identity is non-negotiable and that success is not at odds with authenticity. From the heart, from one Boricua to another, with respect and love, I thank you for reminding us that when one of ours succeeds, we all succeed.”

After the Grammy win, Bad Bunny is set to headline the Super Bowl Halftime Show on Sunday (February 8).

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. India Vs South Africa Live Score, ICC T20 World Cup Warm-Up Match: Varun Snares Rickelton | SA 96/4 (9.1)

  2. Pakistan Vs Ireland, ICC T20 World Cup Warm-Ups: Match Called Off Amid Incessant Rain In Colombo

  3. T20 World Cup 2026: USA Players Soak In Mumbai Culture Before India Clash, Enjoy 'Pani Puri'

  4. 'Sorry, What's The Question?' MS Dhoni On Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma's India Future

  5. ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Abhishek Sharma Among Five Players To Watch

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Alcaraz Joins Tennis Greats: From Kangaroo Tattoo To More Spanish Glory – Check Australian Open Champion's Wish List

  2. What Next For Carlos Alcaraz? Calendar Slam Talks Grow After Spaniard's Historic Australian Open Win

  3. Australian Open 2026 Prize Money: How Much Will Men's Singles Winner Carlos Alcaraz Earn?

  4. Australian Open 2026: Carlos Alcaraz Defeats Novak Djokovic To Complete Career Grand Slam At 22 Years Old

  5. Carlos Alcaraz Vs Novak Djokovic Highlights, Australian Open Final: Spaniard Conquers Melbourne, Completes Career Slam

Badminton

  1. India Vs Singapore Highlights, Badminton Asia Team Championships 2026: IND Defeat SGP 3-2 In Group Opener

  2. Badminton Asia Team Championships: India Women Kickstart Campaign With Victory As They Defeat Myanmar 5-0

  3. India-W Vs Myanmar-W Highlights, Badminton Asia Team Championships 2026: IND-W Sweep MMR-W 5-0 In Group Opener

  4. India-W Vs Myanmar-W Live Streaming, Badminton Asia Team C'ships 2026: When And Where To Watch?

  5. Badminton Asia Team C'ships 2026: IND-W To Defend Title Sans Sindhu; Lakshya To Lead Men's Team - Schedule, Streaming

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Amid Ethnic Strife, BJP Elects Yumnam Khemchand Singh As Legislature Party Leader, Set To Become CM

  2. Maharashtra Politics: Sunetra Pawar Becomes Dy CM, Merger Of Factions Put On Hold For Now

  3. Delhi Court Summons Congress Leaders In Defamation Case Filed By Rajat Sharma

  4. Barmer Bradman: From Viral Sixes to Vacant Nets, Unfinished Cricketing Journey of Mumal Meher

  5. Endgame For Maoism: Why Tribals in Chhattisgarh Are Resisting Mining Again

Entertainment News

  1. Rang De Basanti At 20 | An Emblem Of Dissent And Its Disquieting Afterlife

  2. Border 2 Review | Sunny Deol Works Overtime To Rescue A Film Burdened By Inheritance

  3. Mumbai As Witness: ‘Dhobi Ghat’ And The Many Distances Of The Maximum City

  4. Vijay Sethupathi at 48: Five Performances That Reveal His Extraordinary Range

  5. Happy Patel: Khatarnak Jasoos Review | Vir Das Serves Up A Multi-Lingual, Full-Bodied Laughter Riot

US News

  1. Trump, Modi Seal Trade Deal: Tariff Reduced To 18%, Says US President

  2. Trump Announces Trade Deal With India, Tariffs Cut To 18% From 25%

  3. Europe’s Real Weapon Against Washington Isn’t Diplomacy. It’s US Assets

  4. US Supreme Court Defers Ruling On Legality Of Trump’s Global Tariffs

  5. Thousands Protest In Greenland Against US As Trump Threatens Takeover

World News

  1. US-India Deal: What We Know & Unanswered Questions

  2. How The India-US Deal Is A Masterclass In Diplomacy

  3. Russia Reaffirms Bilateral Partnership With India Amid US Trade Deal Claims

  4. Epstein Files: What We Know So Far

  5. Paris Prosecutors Raid Elon Musk's X Offices In France

Latest Stories

  1. Endgame For Maoism: Why Tribals in Chhattisgarh Are Resisting Mining Again

  2. Geographical Multiverses: Migration, Dislocation, And Belonging In Global Literature

  3. Jaishankar, Rubio Welcome Indo-US Trade Deal In Washington

  4. Delhi Court Summons Congress Leaders In Defamation Case Filed By Rajat Sharma

  5. T20 World Cup 2026 Tickets: Third-Stage Sales Now Open - What Fans Need To Know

  6. Taapsee Pannu's Gandhari To Arrive On Netflix; Check Out First-Look Stills

  7. Albacete Vs Barcelona: Yamal Shines As Barca Seal Semifinal Spot With 2-1 Win

  8. Mamata Banerjee Turns Poet To Protest Electoral Roll Revision