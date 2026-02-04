Ricky Martin's Open Letter To Bad Bunny After Grammy Win: 'You Won by Staying True To Puerto Rico'

“I know what it means to succeed without letting go of where you come from. I know how heavy it is, what it costs, and what is sacrificed when you decide not to change because others ask you to. That’s why what you have achieved is not just a historic musical accomplishment, it’s a cultural and human victory. You won without changing the color of your voice. You won without erasing your roots. You won by staying true to Puerto Rico,” added the Livin' la Vida Loca singer.