Jafar Panahi Laments Death And Destruction In Iran, Urges Global Film Community To Act

Accepting an award in the US, the filmmaker said the crisis unfolding on Iran’s streets is no longer cinematic metaphor but a brutal, daily reality.

Aishani Biswas
Aishani Biswas
Updated on:
Updated on:
Jafar Panahi
Panahi holding the Cannes Palme d’Or Photo: Instagram
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Jafar Panahi condemns the escalating violence and state repression in Iran.

  • The filmmaker calls on Hollywood and the global film community to speak out.

  • It Was Just an Accident (2025) draws directly from Panahi’s lived experience of persecution.

Jafar Panahi has once again drawn global attention to the ongoing human rights crisis in Iran, using his international platform to call for urgent action. The Iranian filmmaker, whose work has long challenged state repression, warned that the violence against protestors has reached a point where silence from the global community is no longer an option.

Jafar Panahi on violence and repression in Iran

Speaking at the National Board of Review Awards Gala on January 13, Panahi accepted the Best International Film honour for It Was Just an Accident (2025), a film he shot secretly in Iran. During his acceptance speech, Panahi described the situation in his home country as a sustained massacre rather than political unrest.

Filmmakers Jafar Panahi (L) and Mohammad Rasoulof (R) - Instagram
Iranian Filmmakers And Artists Condemn Internet Blackout, Call It A Tool Of Repression

BY Aishani Biswas

"The Islamic Republic has caused a bloodbath to delay its collapse," Panahi said at the ceremony, as reported by TheWrap. "Bodies are piling up on bodies, and those who have survived are searching for signs of their loved ones through mountains of corpses."

Rejecting the idea that cinema could adequately capture the scale of the crisis, he added, "This is no longer a metaphor. This is not a story. This is not a film. This is a reality ridden with bullets, day after day."

Kurdish Officials: Iran Launches New Drone Bombings In Iraq - null
Kurdish Officials: Iran Launches New Drone Bombings In Iraq

BY PTI

Related Content
Related Content

Call for Hollywood and international support

Panahi directly appealed to artists, filmmakers, and institutions to speak out. “In accepting this award, I consider it my duty to call on artists and members of the global film community to speak out and not remain silent,” he said, urging governments to confront what he described as a human catastrophe rather than look away.

According to TheWrap, Panahi stressed that cinema still has moral power, adding, “Today, cinema has the power to stand by defenceless people. Let us stand by them.”

‘Every minute of delay means more innocents are killed’

In a separate interview with TheWrap, Panahi voiced deep concern over the Iranian government's recent shutdown of internet and phone services. "When they cut the internet entirely, we knew what was coming, because that means a slaughter is on the way," he said. "Every minute of delay in relief efforts means more innocent people are killed."

Panahi also noted that the current protests differ from previous movements, with participation cutting across generations and social classes. He warned that losing momentum now would make future resistance far more difficult.

Still - Neon
IFFK 2025: It Was Just An Accident Review | Jafar Panahi’s Incendiary Moral Thriller Is The Year’s Greatest Triumph

BY Debanjan Dhar

Cinema shaped by resistance and personal risk

Panahi’s filmmaking has consistently reflected his lived experience under state control. His body of work includes The White Balloon (1995), The Circle (2000), Offside (2006), Taxi (2015), and No Bears (2022), each confronting social restrictions, especially those affecting women.

Despite being sentenced in absentia in December 2025 to one year in prison and a two-year travel ban on charges of "propaganda against the state", Panahi has reiterated his intention to return to Iran after the Oscars. "When you see people being killed, wounded, and arrested in the streets, you no longer think about such things," he told TheWrap.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. India Vs USA LIVE Score, U19 World Cup: Rain Stops Play With IND At 21/1 After Vaibhav Suryavanshi’s Early Exit

  2. Zimbabwe Vs Scotland LIVE Score, U19 World Cup: Toss Delayed Due to Wed Outfield As ZIM Bank On Harare Familiarity

  3. Bangladesh Cricket In Turmoil: BCB Distances Itself From Their Director’s Remarks; Players To Boycott BPL Matches Today

  4. UPW Vs DC: Who Won Yesterday In Women's Premier League 2026 Match 7 – Check Result

  5. India Vs New Zealand 2nd ODI: KL Rahul’s Rajkot Ton Meets Daryl Mitchell’s Cold-Blooded Chase In NZ 7-Wicket Win

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Roger Federer Revisits Australian Open Memories, Talks On Modern Tennis Era - Watch

  2. Jannik Sinner At Australia Open 2026: Italian Champion's Possible Path To Third Title

  3. Carlos Alcaraz At Australia Open 2026: Top Seed Spaniard's Possible Path To Maiden Title

  4. Novak Djokovic At Australia Open 2026: Serbian Great's Possible Path To Record 25th Grand Slam Title

  5. Australian Open 2026 Draw: Coco Gauff Vs Venus Williams, Jannik Sinner Vs Novak Djokovic Could Meet In Blockbuster Semis

Badminton News

  1. Lakshya Sen Vs Kenta Nishimoto Live Score, BWF India Open 2026: Sen Eye Win Against Nishimoto

  2. BWF India Open, Day 2 Highlights: PV Sindhu Suffers Early Exit; Sat-Chi, Prannoy, Kidambi And Malvika Advance

  3. India Open 2026: PV Sindhu Suffers First Round Exit As Kidambi Srikanth Moves On

  4. India Open 2026: World No.3 Antonsen Skips BWF World Tour Super 750 Event Due To Delhi's Extreme Pollution

  5. Satwik-Chirag Vs Chen Zhi Yi-Presley Smith Live Streaming, BWF India Open Super 750: When And Where To Watch

Trending Stories

National News

  1. The Quiet Privatisation of India’s Public Sector: How the State Is Withdrawing Without Saying So

  2. Activists Warn Iron Ore Mining Near Tadoba-Tiger Corridor Could Damage Wildlife And Ecosystems

  3. Travel woes continue as Srinagar-Delhi train link remains elusive

  4. ‘Want To Go Back To Artistic Practice’: Bose Krishnamachari On Resigning From Kochi–Muziris Biennale Foundation

  5. Shah Bano’s Daughter Speaks: Truth Behind Bollywood Film Haq And Her Mother’s Historic Legal Battle

Entertainment News

  1. The Feminine Urge To Binge-Watch A Serial Killer

  2. The Chronology Of Water Review | A Visceral Study Of Self-Reclamation & The Architecture Of Trauma

  3. Song Sung Blue Review | Kate Hudson & Hugh Jackman Anchor A Bittersweet Tale Of A Musical Duo

  4. Watching The Watchdogs: No One Killed Jessica & Journalism On Screen

  5. Supriya Pathak Interview | “If I Don’t Enjoy Watching What I’m Doing, I Cannot Expect The Audience To Enjoy it”

US News

  1. US Revokes Over 1 Lakh Visas In 2025 As Trump Intensifies Immigration Crackdown

  2. Outrage Over Renee Good’s Death: Minnesota Poet Responds To Chilling ICE Killings

  3. ICE’s Busiest Year Since 2004: Deadly Crackdown Beyond Minneapolis Shooting

  4. US Vice President JD Vance’s House Attacked, One Arrested

  5. US Will Enforce Oil Quarantine, Not Run Venezuela: Rubio

World News

  1. Jaishankar-Rubio Meeting: Can India Trust The United States?

  2. Padma Lakshmi: Very Dark Period in US Right Now

  3. Iran On The Cusp Of Executing Young Protestor Erfan Soltani, Trump Reacts

  4. K-Drama Releases This Week: No Tail to Tell, Positively Yours, Can This Love Be Translated? And More

  5. Iran Crisis: What’s Driving the Latest Wave of Protests?

Latest Stories

  1. BMC Elections 2026: Row Erupts Over Use Of Marker Pens Instead Of Indelible Ink

  2. IBPS RRB Clerk 2025 Prelims Result Expected Shortly: Direct Link to Download Scorecard

  3. Didi vs ED: Why Did Directorate Wait Two Years To Raid I-PAC: Trinamool Asks SC

  4. CBI Searches Multiple Kolkata Locations In Bank Fraud Case

  5. BMC Polls 2026: From Akshay Kumar To Aamir Khan, Bollywood Celebs Cast Their Votes

  6. Carlos Alcaraz At Australia Open 2026: Top Seed Spaniard's Possible Path To Maiden Title

  7. Rima Das Returns To Berlin Film Festival With Not A Hero

  8. Jannik Sinner At Australia Open 2026: Italian Champion's Possible Path To Third Title