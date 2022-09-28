Kurdish Officials: Iran Launches New Drone Bombings In Iraq

An Iranian drone bombing campaign targeting the bases of an Iranian-Kurdish opposition group in northern Iraq Wednesday has killed at least seven and wounded 28 others, the Kurdish Regional Government's Health Ministry said.

The strikes took place as demonstrations continued to engulf the Islamic Republic after the death of a 22-year-old Iranian Kurdish woman who was detained by the Iranian morality police.

Iran's attacks targeted Koya, some 65 kilometers east of Irbil, said a member of the Democratic Party of Iranian Kurdistan, a leftist armed opposition force banned in Iran.

Iraq's Foreign Ministry and the Kurdistan Regional Government have condemned the strikes.

Iran's state-run IRNA news agency and broadcaster said the country's Revolutionary Guard targeted bases of a separatist group in the north of Iraq with “precision missiles” and “suicide drones.”