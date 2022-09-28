Wednesday, Sep 28, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home International

Kurdish Officials: Iran Launches New Drone Bombings In Iraq

The Kurdish Regional Government's Health Ministry reported that at least seven people have been killed and 28 others wounded by Iranian drone attacks targeting Iranian-Kurdish opposition groups in northern Iraq on Wednesday.

Kurdish Officials: Iran Launches New Drone Bombings In Iraq
Kurdish Officials: Iran Launches New Drone Bombings In Iraq Getty Images

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 28 Sep 2022 7:02 pm

An Iranian drone bombing campaign targeting the bases of an Iranian-Kurdish opposition group in northern Iraq Wednesday has killed at least seven and wounded 28 others, the Kurdish Regional Government's Health Ministry said.

The strikes took place as demonstrations continued to engulf the Islamic Republic after the death of a 22-year-old Iranian Kurdish woman who was detained by the Iranian morality police.

Iran's attacks targeted Koya, some 65 kilometers east of Irbil, said a member of the Democratic Party of Iranian Kurdistan, a leftist armed opposition force banned in Iran.

Iraq's Foreign Ministry and the Kurdistan Regional Government have condemned the strikes.

Iran's state-run IRNA news agency and broadcaster said the country's Revolutionary Guard targeted bases of a separatist group in the north of Iraq with “precision missiles” and “suicide drones.”

Tags

International Iraq Iran Kurdish Drone Strike Islamic Republic Democratic Party Iranian Kurdistan Foreign Ministry
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

RBI’s Monetary Policy Committee Meeting Starts Today; 50-Bps Rate Hike Likely

RBI’s Monetary Policy Committee Meeting Starts Today; 50-Bps Rate Hike Likely

Lt General Anil Chauhan Is India’s New CDS

Lt General Anil Chauhan Is India’s New CDS