The Family Man 3 Release Date Announced: Manoj Bajpayee's Spy-Action Thriller Series To Premiere In November

The Family Man 3 has finally got a release date
The third season of the Manoj Bajpayee starrer will premiere on Amazon Prime Video
Manoj Bajpayee returns as Srikant Tiwari. Jaideep Ahlawat and Nimrat Kaur are the new faces of the show
Amazon Prime Video's highly anticipated series, The Family Man 3, has locked its release date. Manoj Bajpayee-led crime thriller series is set to premiere in November. On Tuesday, the streaming platform announced the release date of The Family Man 3, with a hilarious teaser.
Sharing the clip on social media, Amazon Prime Video captioned it, "Le laadle, ho gaya Srikant ka comeback 👀#TheFamilyManOnPrime, November 21 (sic)."