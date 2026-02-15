IND Vs PAK, ICC T20 World Cup 2026: India Leave No Stones Unturned Ahead Of Massive Clash Against Pakistan In Colombo
Team India players trained under the lights at the R Premadasa stadium in Colombo on Saturday, February 14, ahead of their high profile clash against Pakistan at the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 on Sunday. The Men in Blue, considered favourites to defend their T20 World Cup crown at home, made a winning start against the United States of America, followed by a 93-run victory over Namibia in New Delhi. India, meanwhile, trained under the guidance of Gautam Gambhir as they look for back-to-back wins. During the training, Suryakumar Yadav was seen bowling to Abhishek Sharma using Usman Tariq’s much debated action. Catch the visuals
