IND Vs PAK, ICC T20 World Cup 2026: India Leave No Stones Unturned Ahead Of Massive Clash Against Pakistan In Colombo

Team India players trained under the lights at the R Premadasa stadium in Colombo on Saturday, February 14, ahead of their high profile clash against Pakistan at the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 on Sunday. The Men in Blue, considered favourites to defend their T20 World Cup crown at home, made a winning start against the United States of America, followed by a 93-run victory over Namibia in New Delhi. India, meanwhile, trained under the guidance of Gautam Gambhir as they look for back-to-back wins. During the training, Suryakumar Yadav was seen bowling to Abhishek Sharma using Usman Tariq’s much debated action. Catch the visuals

ICC Men's T20 WC 2026 IND training practice session-Ishan Kishan
India's Ishan Kishan during a practice session ahead of an ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 cricket match between India and Pakistan, at R Premadasa Stadium, in Colombo. | Photo: PTI/R SenthilKumar
ICC Mens T20 WC 2026 IND training practice session-Arshdeep Singh, Abhishek Sharma
India's Ishan Kishan, Arshdeep Singh, Abhishek Sharma and Sanju Samson during a practice session ahead of an ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 cricket match between India and Pakistan, at R Premadasa Stadium, in Colombo. | Photo: PTI/R SenthilKumar
ICC Mens T20 WC 2026 IND training practice session-Hardik Pandya
India's Hardik Pandya during a practice session ahead of an ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 cricket match between India and Pakistan, at R Premadasa Stadium, in Colombo. | Photo: PTI/R SenthilKumar
ICC Mens T20 WC 2026 IND training practice session-Suryakumar Yadav
India's captain Suryakumar Yadav during a practice session ahead of an ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 cricket match between India and Pakistan, at R Premadasa Stadium, in Colombo. | Photo: PTI/R SenthilKumar
ICC Mens T20 WC 2026 IND training practice session-Abhishek Sharma
India's Abhishek Sharma during a practice session ahead of an ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 cricket match between India and Pakistan, at R Premadasa Stadium, in Colombo. | Photo: PTI/R Senthil Kumar
ICC Mens T20 WC 2026 IND training practice session-Jasprit Bumrah
India's Ishan Kishan and Jasprit Bumrah during a practice session ahead of an ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 cricket match between India and Pakistan, at R Premadasa Stadium, in Colombo. | Photo: PTI/R Senthil Kumar
ICC Mens T20 WC 2026 IND training practice session-Sanju Samson
India's Sanju Samson during a practice session ahead of an ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 cricket match between India and Pakistan, at R Premadasa Stadium, in Colombo. | Photo: PTI/R Senthil Kumar
ICC Mens T20 WC 2026 IND training practice session-Varun Chakaravarthy
India's Varun Chakaravarthy, front, during a practice session ahead of an ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 cricket match between India and Pakistan, at R Premadasa Stadium, in Colombo, Sri Lanka. | Photo: PTI/Arun Sharma
ICC Mens T20 WC 2026 IND training practice session-Arshdeep Singh
India's Arshdeep Singh, Tilak Varma, Axar Patel and others during a practice session ahead of an ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 cricket match between India and Pakistan, at R Premadasa Stadium, in Colombo, Sri Lanka. | Photo: PTI/Arun Sharma
ICC Mens T20 WC 2026 IND training practice session-Varun Chakaravarthy
India's Varun Chakaravarthy, Axar Patel, Hardik Pandya and others during a practice session ahead of an ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 cricket match between India and Pakistan, at R Premadasa Stadium, in Colombo, Sri Lanka. | Photo: PTI/Arun Sharma
ICC Mens T20 WC 2026 IND training practice session-Jasprit Bumrah
India's Jasprit Bumrah during a practice session ahead of an ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 cricket match between India and Pakistan, at R Premadasa Stadium, in Colombo. Photo: PTI/R SenthilKumar
ICC Mens T20 WC 2026 IND training practice session-Mohammed Siraj
India's Mohammed Siraj, left, with teammates during a practice session ahead of an ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 cricket match between India and Pakistan, at R Premadasa Stadium, in Colombo, Sri Lanka. | Photo: PTI/Arun Sharma
Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 News updates, T20 World Cup Schedule, T20 world cup teams' Squad, T20 World Cup 2026 points table, and Stats - most runs & wickets of T20 World Cup 2026.

