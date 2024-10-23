Marital rape is a crime: Karnataka Government

While the husband went to the Supreme Court with an appeal against the order of the Karnataka High Court, the Government of Karnataka took a stand in favour of criminalising marital rape. In December 2022, the Karnataka Government submitted an affidavit stating that the decision of the Karnataka High Court ordering the trial of a man charged with raping his wife was correct. The Government took the position that whether he was guilty of the offence was subject to trial, but he should not be absolved before trial solely for the reason that the husband is exempted from rape charges under the exemption clause of 375 IPC if the victim is his own wife. The Karnataka Government also referred to the report of the Justice Verma Committee, which recommended the removal of the exception clause for husbands and thus for the criminalisation of marital rape.