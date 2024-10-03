National

Marital Rape 'A Social Issue Not Legal', Centre Files Affidavit With SC Against Criminalisation

In the legal document submitted before the top court, the Centre has stated that there are "suitably designed punitive measures" to tackle the issue of marital rape.

Supreme Court of India
Marital Rape 'A Social Issue Not Legal', Centre Files Affidavit With SC Against Criminalisation | Photo: PTI
info_icon

The Central Government has told the Supreme Court that marital rape is more of a "social issue than a legal one" as it submitted its affidavit against criminalisation. In the legal document submitted before the top court, the Centre has stated that there are "suitably designed punitive measures" to tackle the issue of marital rape.

Despite its move against the criminalisation of marital rape, the government noted that marriage does not end the concept of consent of a woman.

However, Centre added that the consequences of such a violation within marriage is different from violation outside marriage.

Artwork by Shiwangi Singh - null
Behind Marital Rape, A Social Stigma That Prevents Incrimination

BY Apeksha Priyadarshini

As per the government, applying penal provisions of rape within a marriage would be "excessively harsh" and could have serious "social-legal implications" on the institution of marriage.

Centre submits that "while exercising such judicial review on such subjects (marital rape), it is to be appreciated that the present question is not only a constitutional question, but essentially a social question on which the Parliament, after being apprised and being aware of all sides of the opinion on the present issue, has taken a position."

representative image - Getty Images
New Criminal Laws Face Scrutiny Over Marital Rape Exemption

BY Outlook Web Desk

Adding to this, the government told the Supreme Court added that the Parliament has decided to retain Exception 2 to Section 375 of IPC in 2013, which exempts husbands from being prosecuted for rape if the victim is their wife.

Even in under the new law, Exception 2 to Section 63 (rape) says that "sexual intercourse or sexual acts by a man with his own wife, the wife not being under eighteen years of age, is not rape".

"In the fast-growing and ever-changing social and family structure, misuse of the amended provisions can also not be ruled out, as it would be difficult and challenging for a person to prove whether consent was there or not," Centre told SC.

"Furthermore, it is submitted that striking down the exception 2 of section 375 of IPC on the ground of its constitutional validity will have a far-reaching effect on the institution of marriage if sexual intercourse or sexual acts by a man with his own wife is made punishable as 'rape'," the Centre added further.

null - null
Sex In Marriage: Criminalising Marital Rape Will Save Institution Of Marriage

BY Outlook Web Desk

The affidavit further added that there were alternative legal provisions such as Sections 354, 354A, 354B, and 498A of the IPC, as well as the Protection of Women from Domestic Violence Act, 2005, which provides "adequate remedies" for violations of consent within a marriage.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. India Vs New Zealand, Women’s T20 WC 2024 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch IND-W Vs NZ-W Group-A Match
  2. Pakistan Vs Sri Lanka Live Score, Women's T20 WC 2024: Can PAK-W Overcome Warm-Up Defeats In This Asian Derby?
  3. Pakistan Vs Sri Lanka, Women's T20 WC 2024 Toss Update: PAK-W Elect To Bat First - Check Playing XIs
  4. BAN-W Vs SCO-W Live Score, Women's T20 World Cup 2024: Bangladesh Beat Scotland By 16 Runs In Opener
  5. Irani Cup: Easwaran Smashes Statement Century As RoI Reply Strongly To Mumbai's 537
Football News
  1. Odisha FC Vs Kerala Blasters Live Score, ISL 2024-25: OFC 0-0 KBFC; Match Begins As Both Teams Look For Second Win
  2. Dominik Szoboszlai 'Loving' Midfield Unity With Alexis Mac Allister And Ryan Gravenberch
  3. Sunil Chhetri Backs Anwar Ali As Key Asset For Indian Football, Urges Players To Avoid Controversy
  4. FC Goa Vs NorthEast United, ISL Preview: Gaurs Look To Bounce Back At Home Against Highlanders
  5. 'Unreal' Win Over Bayern Munich A 'Statement', Says Aston Villa Goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez
Tennis News
  1. Coco Gauff Rallies Back Against Yuliia Starodubtseva To Reach China Open Semi-Final
  2. From Facing Jannik Sinner To Claiming Padel Medal: Aryan Goveas Courting Glory
  3. China Open: Alcaraz Lauds 'Beast' Sinner After Winning Beijing Classic
  4. China Open: Carlos Alcaraz Topples Jannik Sinner In Beijing Epic
  5. Shanghai Masters: Sumit Nagal Faces First-Round Exit After Defeat To China's Wu Yibing
Hockey News
  1. Harmanpreet And Team Ready To Face World Champions Germany, Eye Revival Of Hockey Spirit In Delhi
  2. India To Host Germany For Two-Match Hockey Series In October - Check Details
  3. FIH Awards: India's Harmanpreet Singh Nominated For Player Of The Year After Olympic Bronze Heroics
  4. India's Rise, Pakistan's Fall: A Study In Contrast Of Two Yesteryear Hockey Giants
  5. Harmanpreet Singh Credits Team Spirit For India’s Historic Fifth Asian Champions Trophy Win

Trending Stories

National News
  1. From Recruitment Drives To Fake Computers: Chhattisgarh Locals Duped By Fake SBI Branch
  2. Elections 2024: Ashok Tanwar Joins Congress Again; Sehwag Endorses Congress Candidate In Haryana
  3. India Trashes USCIRF Report On Religious Freedom As 'Politically Biased' | What The Report Says
  4. Miya Muslims Of Assam: Under Constant Pressure To Prove 'Indigeneity'
  5. In Uttarakhand And Himachal, A Concerted Campaign Against "Outsiders" Keeps Up Steam 
Entertainment News
  1. Joker: Folie à Deux Review: Joaquin Phoenix and Lady Gaga Can’t Rescue a Flubbed-Experiment Sequel
  2. In The Shadows Of The Stars: A Photo Exhibition On Women Muqaish Artisans Of Lucknow
  3. Not Today Review: A Single Conversation Can Save a Life
  4. What Does the Iconic Photo of Bhagat Singh Actually Mean?
  5. Malayalam Actor Siddique Gets Interim Protection From Arrest In Rape Case From SC
US News
  1. US Elections 2024: Tim Walz, JD Vance To Go Head-To-Head In VP Debate | Key Issues To Watch Out For
  2. Death Toll Nears 100 After Hurricane Helene Devastates Southeastern US, Aid Efforts On
  3. First Flight Airport Closed Following Deadly Plane Crash At Wright Brothers National Memorial
  4. Mic’s On, No Audience: Breaking Down Rules For Vance-Walz CBS Debate
  5. Manufacturing Renaissance & Taxing The Rich: Donald Trump, Kamala Harris Talk Economy Ahead Of US Elections 2024
World News
  1. Iran's 'Hit List' Rumours: Netanyahu And Defence Minister Among Key Targets In List Surfacing Online
  2. Flights Resume At Japan's Miyazaki Airport After WWII Bomb Explosion Causes Major Disruptions | Details
  3. Typhoon Krathon Makes Landfall In Taiwan
  4. Annual Solar Eclipse 2024 | In Pics
  5. Mexico: 6 Migrants Shot Dead, 10 Injured Near Guatemalan Border As Mexican Army Opens Fire
Latest Stories
  1. Mohammed Shami Hits Out On Reports Claiming Pacer Is Out Of BGT, Calls It 'Fake News'
  2. RG Kar Kolkata: Junior Medics Hold Mega Rally On 'Mahalaya', Fresh Row Over Statue Installation | Top Points
  3. Women's T20 WC: Google Doodle Honours Cricketers As Mega Event Kicks-Off In UAE
  4. Amid Medics' Stir For Safety, Doctor In Delhi Shot Dead By Teens At Hospital
  5. Daily Horoscope For Today, October 3, 2024: Read Astrological Predictions For All Zodiac Signs
  6. Sean 'Diddy' Combs Faces Over 120 Sexual Assault Lawsuits And Trafficking Charges: A Timeline of Allegations
  7. Navratri 2024: How Is The Festival Celebrated In Different Indian States?
  8. Middle-East Tensions: 8 Israeli Soldiers Killed In Lebanon; Central Beirut Hit Second Time In A Week | Key Points