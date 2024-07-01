New Criminal Laws Face Scrutiny Over Marital Rape Exemption

In 2022, the Delhi High Court delivered a split verdict on the issue of marital rape. While one of the judges was of the opinion that the marital rape exception was "unconstitutional" and said it would be "tragic if a married woman's call for justice is not heard even after 162 years" since the enactment of the IPC, the other judge said the exception under the rape law is not "unconstitutional and was based on an intelligible differentia", as per PTI.