Parliament Must Reserve Seats For LGBTQIA

Patil who was born male, came out to her family about her trans identity when she was just a teenager. The confession made her homeless and an orphan on the same day. She was quietly shunted out of the house and found herself living on the platform of Virar railway station, scared and confused about her identity. Months later she found support from the hijra/kinnar community and a guru who adopted and raised her. Patil resumed studies in college, completed her master's in political science and psychology and trained as a social worker. She worked with NGOs working for the health and welfare of transgender but realised that the community’s real upliftment can happen only with the government’s help. “Social work through NGOs has limitations. You can only do so much. If you want to make the change, then you must enter the system. I thought why not enter politics.”