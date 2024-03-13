How Queer Community Confronts Conventional Beauty Norms

“We were instructed to wear pants and shirts, similar to what men wear. We felt extremely uncomfortable complying with this directive,” says Bhadra. Kochi Metro authorities rejected their plea to allow them to wear salwar or churidar along with an overcoat. Bhadra found herself having to stand in front of a group of men, explaining why their bodies did not conform to the expectations of men’s clothing. “We would look like cis men in such attire, and we don’t want to appear like that,” Bhadra emphasises. “When I expressed that my body does not fit into a man’s costume, I received a very insensitive piece of advice. I was told to schedule a date for sex reassignment surgery and provide the necessary documentation. Whether to undergo the surgery or not is one’s choice. There are several members in the community who do not wish to undergo the surgery. The non-binary, non-conformist people should be able to live a life as per their choice.” Bhadra, with the help of other members of the transgender community, took up the matter with the state’s minister for social justice, R Bindu, to resolve the issue. “The minister took a decision favourable to us,” says Bhadra.