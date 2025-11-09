Tottenham 2-2 Manchester United, Premier League: Spurs Held By Red Devils
Tottenham and Manchester United both scored stoppage-time goals in a wild finish to their 2-2 draw in the Premier League on Saturday. Just when it looked like Richarlison’s glancing header in the first minute of added-on time had sealed victory for Tottenham, United equalized with a header of its own from Matthijs de Ligt five minutes later. United extended its unbeaten streak in the league to five games — three wins followed by two away draws — for its best run in the one-year tenure of Ruben Amorim, who is clearly benefitting from having more time to prepare for games because of no European involvement this season. Tottenham has only won one of its six homes games so far, yet showed commendable resilience to fight back from conceding a 32nd-minute goal to Bryan Mbeumo — his fifth of the campaign.
1/9
2/9
3/9
4/9
5/9
6/9
7/9
8/9
9/9
MOST POPULAR
WATCH
MORE FROM THE AUTHOR
PHOTOS
CLOSE