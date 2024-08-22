Will Jamaat Benefit From The Gen Z Revolution?

In 2011, Prime Minister Manmohan Singh vocalised the widely perceived threat from the JeI in an off-the-record conversation with journalists. The usually reticent Singh reportedly minced no words in his remarks, claiming that at least 25 per cent of Bangladesh’s population, which follows the JeI or the Jamaat as it is also known, was very anti-Indian and the Islamist organisation was in the clutches of Pakistan’s ISI (Inter-Services Intelligence). “The political landscape in Bangladesh can change at any time. We do not know what these terrorist elements, who have a hold on the JeI in Bangladesh, can be up to,” Singh was quoted as saying at the time.