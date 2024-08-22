The Hindu Question In Bangladesh

A

The attacks stopped from around August 12 but not intimidation. The new tactic was extortion, land grabbing and forcing Hindus in prominent positions, including schools, colleges, universities and the civil administration to resign.

On August 13, the chief advisor invited us for a discussion, in which the religious affairs advisor, A F M Khalid Hossain, was also present. It was impressive to see that when Hossain informed us about the initiatives to guard religious places, Yunus said that guarding was no solution. That the places of worship of minority communities required protection was itself a testimony to their plight, Yunus said. Overall, the things that Yunus said that day assured us more or less. We will have to wait to see what changes in reality. As I said, attacks have stopped but not intimidation.