'After Many Wars, Dawn Arrives Like A Consolation': Poem By Imtiaz Mahmud

Imtiaz Mahmud’s poems gained wide popularity in Bangladesh during the student-led mass agitation that toppled Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina’s government following intense and violent clashes. He published most of these poems on a social media platform, without any titles. Here is a selection of those poems, translated from Bengali by Sreemanti Sengupta

Artwork by Debashish Chakrabarty
Artwork by Debashish Chakrabarty
info_icon

July 14

Horses are shackled as long as they can run,

They are free when they can’t

July 15

After many wars, dawn arrives like a consolation

What is light for you, is a wound for the sun

July 17

The lines on the palm predict

That ego shall sink the ship

July 27

Speak, oh stars! Speak, oh night!

Say that the ones keeping awake aren’t feeling right!

July 30

Fear rises at the sight of flowers

Courage soars at the sight of blood

August 2

There are some followers even for the ones who leap into the fire

The glow is a mirage, it still burns in disguise

August 6

Who destroys whom, in this river of hatred?

The wave that seeks to destroy the shore, destroys itself first

August 7

In this world, good times never come without a price

The leaf that dreamt of spring, in winter has an early demise

—(Sreemanti Sengupta is a Kolkata-based poet and editor)

Imtiaz Mahmud is a Dhaka-based poet

(This appeared in the print as '"After Many Wars, Dawn Arrives Like A Consolation"')

