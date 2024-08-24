'After Many Wars, Dawn Arrives Like A Consolation': Poem By Imtiaz Mahmud

July 14
Horses are shackled as long as they can run,
They are free when they can’t
July 15
After many wars, dawn arrives like a consolation
What is light for you, is a wound for the sun
July 17
The lines on the palm predict
That ego shall sink the ship
July 27
Speak, oh stars! Speak, oh night!
Say that the ones keeping awake aren’t feeling right!
July 30
Fear rises at the sight of flowers
Courage soars at the sight of blood
August 2
There are some followers even for the ones who leap into the fire
The glow is a mirage, it still burns in disguise
August 6
Who destroys whom, in this river of hatred?
The wave that seeks to destroy the shore, destroys itself first
August 7
In this world, good times never come without a price
The leaf that dreamt of spring, in winter has an early demise
—(Sreemanti Sengupta is a Kolkata-based poet and editor)
Imtiaz Mahmud is a Dhaka-based poet
(This appeared in the print as '"After Many Wars, Dawn Arrives Like A Consolation"')