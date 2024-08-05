The "3-Week Revolution" In Bangladesh: How It Unfolded

A three-week-long student-led mass movement in Bangladesh has toppled Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina’s Awami League (AL) government ruling the country since 2008.
Hasina tendered his resignation on Monday afternoon and fled the country in an army helicopter. The army chief has announced an interim government will be formed.
After she fled along with her sister, Rehana, hundreds of protesters entered her residence, Gana Bhavan in the national capital of Dhaka, and looted properties in a scene quite similar to that of the mass loot and vandalism of Sri Lanka President’s palace two years ago.
From her July 14 comments outraging students protesting against job quota for freedom fighters’ kin to her hurried exit from the country – leaving almost all her belongings – on August 5, Bangladesh witnessed in just 22 days the overthrow of a government ruling the country since 2008.
Meanwhile, more than 300 lives have been lost in these three weeks.
The AL government ruled with an iron hand, mostly in the name of fighting terror, but it also earned the government of being an autocratic regime. Opposition parties like the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) and Jamaat e Islami (JeI) were mostly leaderless – with their top leadership either in jail or in exile.
“Despite almost fishing off her political opponents, the past few days’ – and also the past few years’ – experience shows that resentment against her rule was growing deep,” a senior Dhaka-based journalist tells Outlook.
Hasina, the daughter of the country’s founding leader Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, first served as the prime minister between 1996 and 2001 and returned to power in 2008. However, all three successive parliamentary elections – in 2013, 2018 and 2024 – were tainted.
The opposition boycotted the 2013 election demanding an election under an interim government, alleged that the 2018 election was totally rigged, and again boycotted the 2024 parliamentary election.
Hasina was sworn in for her fourth consecutive term only half a year ago, while the opposition alleged that she enjoyed no popularity and was ruling by use of partisan state machinery.
The anti-reservation protests started on July 5 after a high court scrapped the government’s 2018 order abolishing 30% job quotas for families of freedom fighters. The government had abolished the quota after a similar agitation in 2018.
After the court reinstated the quota system in July, students hit the streets demanding government action to ensure the reservation for freedom fighter families was not reintroduced. Students argued that the third generation of freedom fighters no longer needed reservations.
However, while responding to the quota versus merit debate, PM Hasina made some remarks on July 14 that sparked outrage among protesters.
She said, “Quota and merit are not the same. It’s a divisive tactic. What do they mean? The children of freedom fighter families are not meritorious, and merit lies in the families of Razakars?” she asked.
Her throw of the words “Razakar-er bachha” (the closest English equivalent is ‘son of a Razakar’) reflected a sense considered insulting or derogatory.
Hasina went on to say, “We cannot forget that the freedom fighters had defeated them. The Razakars lost to freedom fighters despite licking the boots of the Pakistanis. They were defeated. Where do you see merit in them?”
Razakar is a controversial and divisive word in Bangladesh, as it refers to the paramilitary force made of pro-Pakistan Bangladeshi locals raised by the Pakistan army when East Pakistan, under the leadership of Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, declared separation from West Pakistan in 1971.
To many Bangladeshis, Razakar is a hated identity – the group of people who collided with an occupying army to kill freedom fighters.
However, her statements equating anti-quota protesters with Razakars angered the students. From that night, the situation gradually went out of the government’s control.
Thousands of students marched inside and outside college and university campuses on the night of July 14, with the slogan “Amra Sobai Razakar” – we are all Razakars.
While a section of civil society members and the ruling party leaders said the Amra Sobai Razakar slogan was unacceptable, students explained that their slogan was sarcastic, reflecting the irony of the PM’s remarks.
Meanwhile, the death of Rangpur’s Begum Rokeya University student Abu Sayed in police firing on July 16 triggered a huge uproar. An unarmed Sayeed was seen facing the cops with his hands stretched out, inviting the police to shoot him in the chest. To the shock of a large majority of people, Sayeed was, indeed, shot dead.
Sayeed became an icon-martyr of the movement and the image of him facing the cops with his hands stretched out on two sides emerged as one of the most powerful images of the student agitation. “It drew thousands and thousands more to the streets,” a Bangladeshi journalist tells Outlook.
As protests gained momentum, the government first blocked some news websites, social media platforms and messaging apps. But on July 17, a complete shutdown of mobile internet and broadband services was imposed, which continued for 10 days.
However, the number of deaths, arrests and detentions by the security forces during these days added fuel to the fire, as even bigger public gatherings happened after the people got to know all that had happened during the days of the internet blackout.
Students, who initially had a nine-point demand, reduced their demands to a single-point agenda – the resignation of the prime minister and her cabinet.
Finally, the last nail in the government’s coffin was driven by the ruling party itself when it decided to counter the agitation by mass mobilisation on the street.
A chain of dramatic developments happened on Sunday. Students initially announced a long march to the national capital from all parts of the country on August 6, following which the government promptly announced a nationwide curfew and mobile internet shutdown.
Responding to this, the students called for advancing the programme and asked people to march for the national capital on August 5.
The news that nearly 100 had died in clashes on Sunday itself brought more protesters to the streets, as many considered it a do-or-die situation. Defying the curfew, people started on Sunday night itself.
On Monday morning, as thousands started entering the city, a complete internet shutdown was imposed at 10.30 am Bangladesh time. It was lifted at 12.30 local time. However, by that time, the fate of Hasina had been sealed.
After Hasina fled and the army chief announced initiatives to form an interim government, news of attacks on several AL leaders and ministers came pouring in from different parts of the country.
In a statement issued in the evening, BNP chief Tarique Rahman, who lives in London in exile, urged the people in a statement to “refrain from seeking revenge or retribution”.
“The joy of victory is truly exalted when the vanquished are secure in the hands of the victor. I urge the people of Bangladesh to celebrate this triumphant moment peacefully,” he said.
Meanwhile, student movement coordinators said that they would announce their position on the army chief’s proposal for interim government after further discussions.