National

Bangladesh Protest: BSF Issues High Alert Along Border Amid Buzz Of Hasina Flying To India

Acting BSF Director General Daljit Singh Chawdhary and senior officials have arrived in Kolkata to review border security measures.

PM Narendra Modi along with Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina.(File photo)
PM Narendra Modi along with Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina.(File photo)
info_icon

The Border Security Force (BSF) has issued a high alert to all units along the 4,096 km India-Bangladesh border following recent developments in the neighboring country, according to officials.

Acting BSF Director General Daljit Singh Chawdhary and senior officials have arrived in Kolkata to review border security measures.

Follow For LIVE Updates On Bangladesh Protests

The force has directed all its field commanders to be "on ground" and "deploy all personnel on border duty immediately", a senior officer told PTI.

The leaves of all the personnel posted along the Bangladesh border were cancelled in the last few weeks after Bangladesh witnessed massive protests and now all units have been asked to "acquire an all alert posture", he said.

The BSF guards the Indian front on the eastern flank of the country that runs along five states.

West Bengal shares a total of 2,217 kilometres of border with Bangladesh, along with Tripura (856 km), Meghalaya (443 km), Assam (262 km) and Mizoram (318 km).

98 Killed In Bangladesh As Protestors Demand PM Hasina’s Resignation | - AP
Protesters Call For 'Long March To Dhaka' As 101 Killed In Bangladesh | Top Points

BY Outlook Web Desk

Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina Resigns, Flees Country

Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Monday resigned and left the country, several news reports said amid massive protests against her government that claimed more than 106 lives in the last two days.

BBC reported that Hasina left on a helicopter for Agartala in Tripura. The Associated Press said she has resigned but gave no other details. However, the Ministry of External Affairs or local officials in Agartala refused to confirm the report. Tripura Home Secretary P.K. Chakravarty told PTI "we have no such information.

The private Jamuna television news channel reported that Hasina was forced to quit as prime minister after massive protests against her government over a controversial quota system that reserved 30 per cent of government jobs for relatives of veterans who fought in Bangladesh's War of Independence in 1971.

The channel said that Hasina and her younger sister Sheikh Rehana left the country in a helicopter. Hours later, hundreds of protesters stormed the prime minister's official residence.

The government earlier ordered a complete internet shutdown as protestors asked the general public to join a "Long March to Dhaka". However, a government agency gave a verbal order to start broadband internet around 1:15 on Monday.

Hasina, the 76-year-old daughter of Bangladesh founder Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, had been ruling the strategically located South Asian nation since 2009. She was elected for a record fourth consecutive term and fifth overall term in the 12th general election held in January, amid a boycott by the main opposition party Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) of former premier Khaleda Zia and its allies.

(With PTI inputs)

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Graham Thorpe Dies: Former England Cricketer Passes Away Aged 55
  2. West Indies Vs South Africa, 1st Test Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch WI Vs SA Match
  3. IND Vs SL, 2nd ODI: India Assistant Coach Abhishek Nayar Blames Spin-Friendly Track For Loss
  4. IND Vs SL, 2nd ODI: Jeffrey Vandersay, Charith Asalanka Shine As India Lose By 32 Runs Against Sri Lanka - In Pics
  5. IND Vs SL, 2nd ODI: Vandersay Rips Through India As Sri Lanka Snatch Series Lead
Football News
  1. Real Madrid: Carlo Ancelotti Says 'Nothing Changes' For Jude Bellingham Despite Kylian Mbappe's Arrival
  2. Rodgers Lauds Celtic's 'Critical' Start To Title Defence After Kilmarnock Demolition
  3. Celtic 4-0 Kilmarnock: Champions Open Title Defence With Dominant Victory
  4. English Premier League: Iraola Insists Tottenham Target Solanke Out Injured For Bournemouth Despite Exit Speculation
  5. Serie A: Federico Chiesa Told To Find New Club 'As Soon As Possible' By Thiago Motta
Tennis News
  1. Sebastian Korda Walks In Father's Footsteps With Washington Open Triumph
  2. Washington Open: Former World No 1 Paula Badosa Ends Two Year Trophy Drought
  3. Novak Djokovic Eyes Los Angeles 2028 Olympics After Gold Medal Glory In Paris 2024
  4. Paris Olympics 2024: Djokovic Outclasses Alcaraz On Chatrier To Win First Gold Medal - In Pics
  5. Cristina And Sara Of Spain Claim Bronze In Tennis Women's Doubles At Paris Olympics 2024
Hockey News
  1. IND Vs GER Hockey Semi-Final, Paris Olympics: Motivated India Look To Script Another Historic Chapter- Preview
  2. India Vs Germany, Paris Olympic Games 2024 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch IND Vs GER Semi-Final Match On TV And Online
  3. Paris Olympic Games 2024: Amul India's Brilliant Tribute To Men's Hockey Goalkeeper PR Sreejesh
  4. Paris Olympic Games 2024: Hockey Player Amit Rohidas Receives One-Match Ban, To Miss IND Vs GER SF
  5. PR Sreejesh Wonders About Final Curtain As Indian Hockey Team Eyes Semifinal Glory At Paris 2024

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Weather News LIVE: Death Toll Reaches 222 In Wayanad; Flood-Like Situation In Pune, Gujarat
  2. Bangladesh Protest: BSF Issues High Alert Along Border Amid Buzz Of Hasina Flying To India
  3. 'Super Hero' Prajeesh Goes Missing After Rescuing Several Locals In Mundakkai Amid Wayanad Landslides | Who Is He?
  4. Crossing The 50% Cap On Reservations Needs A Deeper Study Of Society
  5. Bengaluru: Woman Molested By Man Chasing Her During Morning Walk
Entertainment News
  1. Farah Khan Pens A Heartfelt Note After Mom's Demise: Want To Celebrate Her Every Day
  2. Watch: HBO Shares First Teaser Of 'Game Of Thrones' Spin-Off 'A Knight Of The Seven Kingdoms' To Be Released Next Year
  3. 'Pushpa 2: The Rule' Back On Track As Allu Arjun And Sukumar Resume Filming Amidst Fallout Speculations
  4. Ananya Panday, Vikramaditya Motwane's Thriller 'CTRL' Release Date Announced; Watch The Intriguing Teaser
  5. Watch: Aryan Khan Parties With Suhana Khan, Rumoured Girlfriend Larisa Bonesi Also Spotted At The Venue
US News
  1. Kamala Harris To Announce Running Mate Soon | Who Are The Top Picks For VP
  2. 10 Things You Should Have To Become A Flight Attendant
  3. Italian Gymnast's Cheese Love Goes Viral After Olympic Success
  4. Hollywood Is Turning Towards An Anti-Aging Supplement. How Helpful It Is?
  5. Joe Rogan’s ‘Burn The Boats’: The Comedy Special Everyone’s Talking About For All The Wrong Reasons
World News
  1. Bangladesh Protests LIVE: Plane Carrying Sheikh Hasina Crosses India; Army Chief Announces Interim Govt
  2. Bangladesh Rocked By Deadly Protests
  3. Kamala Harris To Announce Running Mate Soon | Who Are The Top Picks For VP
  4. Hamas Leader Assassination Complicates Situation For West, Iran And US
  5. Protesters Call For 'Long March To Dhaka' As 101 Killed In Bangladesh | Top Points
Latest Stories
  1. Bangladesh Protests LIVE: Plane Carrying Sheikh Hasina Crosses India; Army Chief Announces Interim Govt
  2. Kishore Jena At Paris Olympic Games 2024 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch Men’s Javelin Throw Qualification Round On TV And Online
  3. Gulshan Devaiah Breaks His Silence On 'Ulajh's Performance At The Box Office: Struggle Is The Salt That Makes Success Taste Good
  4. Paris Olympic Games 2024: Top 5 Quotes From 'The Fastest Man On The Planet', Noah Lyles
  5. Weather News LIVE: Death Toll Reaches 222 In Wayanad; Flood-Like Situation In Pune, Gujarat
  6. Bangladesh Protests: India Issues Advisory For Nationals After Violent Unrest Kills Nearly 100
  7. Weekly Horoscope For August 4th To August 10th: Discover Astrological Insights For All Zodiac Signs
  8. Today's Horoscope For August 5, 2024: Explore Astrological Insights For All Zodiac Signs